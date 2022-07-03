Patrícia Poeta tells how the new routine will be in São Paulo, where she moved because of the ‘Meeting’: ‘Going back to where I started’

Before talking to Canal Extra, Patricia Poet he closed the last box with the rest of his change. It’s just that her change of programs, from “É de casa” to the new “Encontro”, which premieres this Monday, July 4th, at 9:30 am, also made her change her routine, her house and even her city. The presenter spent the last week organizing the move from Rio to São Paulo. A symbolic restart for our interviewee, since the capital of São Paulo was where she debuted on Globo, in 2000, as a weather girl, and where she lived for two years. Time in Rio de Janeiro, by the way, will be missed in your daily life.

— I had been in Rio for quite a few years. I was, shall we say, settled, living well in the city. I love sun and beach. I loved living here. When this invitation came, I thought I would have to start from scratch, look for an apartment, all over again. But I confess that I love São Paulo and all the varied menu that the city has, both in terms of gastronomy and culturally. São Paulo is very professional. It is no wonder that many people go there to fulfill their dreams. I’m going, going back to where I started at Globo, I automatically thought that, at this point in my life, at age 45 — reflects the presenter.

For the move, Patricia had the help of friends from that time, who visited apartments for her and even offered her their houses, but she preferred to find a place to rent. However, she chose to keep the property she has in Rio, where her parents, Ivo and Maria de Fátima, who left Rio Grande do Sul, the family’s home state, will now live.

“We made this arrangement. Even to be able to visit them better. On weekends, I come to hang out with them. I will work from Monday to Friday. Traveling to the South would be more difficult, although I also love going there. They are the family that supports and accompanies everything. They live for their daughters. This is really cool. I still have my younger sister, who lives in Rio. My parents will stay close to both of them — explains Patricia, quoting Paloma Poeta, a reporter for Record (the trio of sisters is completed with the lawyer Paula Poeta).

This sewing of those who left their homeland, in Rio Grande do Sul, went to São Paulo (where he lived from 2000 to 2002), went through New York as an international correspondent (from 2002 to 2005), came to Rio (where he lived since 2006 ) and now returns to Terra da Garoa, exactly 20 years after leaving the capital of São Paulo, brings many particularities. Some with special seasoning. With musical chairs in the mornings of Globo, the new “Encontro” changes time with “Mais Você”, a program that Ana Maria Braga premiered in 1999, a year before the then newcomer arrived at Globo studios in São Paulo, a time that brings back memories. delicious for Patricia.

— Ana’s dressing room and studios were very close to ours at “SPTV” (the “RJTV” in São Paulo). One of the memories of that period is that I ate all of Ana Maria’s meals, without her knowing. The cooks passed by and I asked if I could taste it. I tried them all (laughs)! I told her that I’m going to go back in time and eat all her food again — says Patrícia, who remembers another coincidence: — She is (currently) in the studio where I worked (on “SPTV”). I went in to record the “Supermornings” call with her, opened the door and instantly remembered that phase. And the “Encontro” now goes to Serginho’s (Groisman) studio, where the “Altas hora” is made.

Manoel Soares, Fátima Bernardes and Patrícia Poeta

Meetings and disagreements

This reputation as a glutton has been following Patricia ever since. Among the memories she takes from the six years she spent at “É de casa”, the longest time she spent on the same project, is, for example, the time she put a whole piece of cake in her mouth and forgot that she needed to give a speech to advertising for the program, a moment that is still a joke among the team. The presenter says that an intern at the attraction was always impressed with the amount of cheeseburger she ate backstage on Saturday morning (which, from the next one, will be led by Maria Beltrão, Thiago Oliveira, Rita Batista and Talitha Morete).

“The only thing that makes me suffer in these moments is leaving the people I’ve bonded with. When I went to Globo and left the Band, my boss and former teacher caught me crying in the hallway. I remember she told me I was changing jobs, but my friends would still exist. Now I’m going to work with colleagues from 22 years ago, friendships I’ve never lost — vibrates Patrícia, who cites friends she made on “É de casa”: — I always took that golf cart with Ronaldo, who drove it. We chatted a lot, and he always said he had a dream of being an actor. He once called me to say that he would participate in the seven o’clock soap opera. I really like talking to people. There’s a boy from the dressing room, Flavinho, every now and then I record him singing. Sing like hell!

The period on Saturday’s program didn’t just bring friends into Patrícia’s life — like Manoel Soares, who will present the new “Encontro” with her starting tomorrow. It also yielded different job opportunities. In parallel with “É de casa”, the presenter commanded “Caixa de sewing”, a reality show about fashion on GNT, and discovered herself as an entrepreneur in the area. She created the PPoeta brand, which sells clothes, accessories and makeup:

— Little by little, I learned to also touch this side, where I also get involved, I draw, I choose everything. This gave me more expertise to even propose paintings for “É de casa”. People who participated in the reality show also had their own brands. I talked to them and knew exactly what they were talking about — she highlights, who is still a model for her own brand.

And to look good in the swimsuit and bikini photos of the lines, she takes it hard. In her networks, she often shows her physical exercise routine and her passion for cycling, cycling through various points on the coast of Rio. Now, she’s going to change her landscape, but promises to stay in line:

— (O Parque) Ibirapuera was always my spot for walking and running when I lived in São Paulo. I will return to exercise there, for sure! On the weekend, I miss the beaches in Rio.

No longing for hard news

Gastronomy, fashion, behavior… So many different subjects on the program’s agenda took her away from hot news journalism, although she now still has to face special coverage when there is an urgent event that requires a mobilization of the entire Globo grid. — one of the times when Patrícia replaced Fátima Bernardes in the “Meeting”, the team had to change all the planning due to the death of Gugu Liberato. For Patricia, however, the so-called hard news ends there.

— I miss journalism itself, I don’t. Because when I close the cycle, I have closed it. I’m not one to live in the past — she explains, remembering the moment she left the “Jornal Nacional” bench, where she joined in 2011, replacing Fátima Bernardes, and stayed until 2014, when she embarked on entertainment: — I left “JN” because I am of cycles. I think it’s time to change, to start all over again, I’m not lazy about it. It’s not because it wasn’t working out, so much so that I reached the maximum (point). The “JN” is the crown of Brazilian journalism. At that moment, after four years, I thought I had accomplished my mission. I went after my dreams. Either I did it at that moment or, I don’t know, years later maybe I let it go, you know? I remember at the time they asked why I was leaving. I didn’t say much because it was my thing. Today I can speak better. It was always a desire to be a communicator, to be able to talk about (diverse) subjects and talk to people in a way that I wouldn’t be able to on a normal TV newscast.

Presenter Patrícia Poeta Photo: Vinícius Mochizuki

For Patrícia, the “Meeting” enables precisely this format, in which a news item initially given by the newscasts can be covered with more time, by other specialists and other voices in the studio, which will now have an audience of 80 people, cameras with new technology and the well-known word cloud (with the terms that are most resonating on social networks at the time of the program) in three dimensions. In the new schedule, which starts tomorrow, he goes on air right after the morning newspapers and passes the baton to “Mais Você”:

— If you take into account the DNA of the “Encontro”, it matches the news a lot. The mission is: “You saw there in the newspaper about the price of gasoline. So, let’s talk more about it for you to understand.” It is a way of continuing, with a smooth transition. It will follow the news in a different way. Then it’s time to have fun and move on to Ana Maria, whose strong point is cooking and will be closer to lunch. It was a well thought out idea.

Interviews will also be present. Over so many years in journalism, many have marked Patricia’s career and also her life.

“In all the ones I’ve done, I’ve never left without taking something for myself. I always leave with a sentence. It is unfair to speak of one (marking interview). But I remember people who gave me an interview at delicate moments, as was the case with Fábio Assunção (who has a public fight against chemical dependence) and Reynaldo Gianecchini (diagnosed with cancer in the past). When I interview someone, I follow and cheer for the person. If it’s a bad thing, (I hope) even more so. When I see Gianecchini well today, I’m very happy — explains Patrícia about this kind of bond she creates in the interviews, then citing the one that was the most captivating personally: — I think, as a mother and a woman, I’ll never forget what I did it with Ana Carolina, mother of Isabella Nardoni (a 5-year-old girl who died in 2008 when she fell from the sixth floor of a building; investigations indicate that she was assaulted by her stepmother and thrown out of the window by her father). I thought it was so cute when she texted me to let me know she was pregnant (years after losing her youngest daughter). I twisted so much, I vibrated as if it were me. Isabella, at the time (of death), was my son’s age, and the interview was on the eve of Mother’s Day.

mother owl

The son in question is Felipe Poeta, now 19 years old, the result of his marriage to the programming director of Globo Amauri Soares, from whom he separated in 2017. Music producer, composer and singer, the boy also helps his mother to meet new people. artists from the rap and hip hop scene, genres in which it operates. Currently, Felipe studies in the United States and comes sporadically to Brazil.

“He looks great. He likes to be independent. I was like that when I was young. At his production company (Tha House Company), he tries to give opportunity to those who wouldn’t have it. This is his dream. Felipe launches several singers, super talented people. Before finishing school, he already knew that he wanted this. I also knew what I liked and what gave me pleasure from a very young age. I value that – compares the proud mother.

And among so many meetings, reunions and some mismatches along the way, Patrícia cannot forget one that is already scheduled for after the program’s premiere, tomorrow. This one, with Fátima Bernardes.

— After she recorded that video for me on Sunday, I sent her a message. Fatima is always cute and very sweet. We agreed to have lunch to catch up. Let’s go in the next few days. It’s our paths crossing once again (in addition to “JN”, the two were also presenters, at different times, of “Fantástico”). It will be special to assume the program that she played with great affection and that was also a dream of hers – celebrates Patricia, ready to dawn tomorrow with an appointment with the public.

