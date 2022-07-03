Paula Fernandes, after separation, assumes partner and intimate photo leaks

Paula Fernandes did not hide anything and opened the wonderful moment to the public

One of the greatest singers of Brazilian country music, Paula Fernandes emerged in the 2010s in the national art scene, falling in the public’s taste. More than a decade later, the sertaneja is still strong and is still one of the country’s darlings.

Throughout her career, the 38-year-old beauty has made a series of partnerships with big names in music, but one of the most sensational and that will always be remembered by her is with the singer Taylor Swift. For those who don’t know, the Brazilian recorded a song with the American star in 2011, Long Live.

The two sang Taylor Swift’s song together, however, with a new version, where Paula Fernandes sang a part in Portuguese. The moment took place at an event in 2012, the height of the countryman’s career.

It is worth noting that, in 2012, Paula Fernandes was simply the greatest singer in the country and was a resounding success. If she doesn’t remember today, at the time there was no one greater than her.

“And who said we just have to remember the good times in #tbt days? Today I want to celebrate this unforgettable feat with @taylorswift. Shall we review it?”, wrote Paula Fernandes in the caption of a post made on Twitter, where she released a snippet of the song.

Paula Fernandes exposes pregnancy at 37 and chooses a name for her daughter: “A tribute to her grandmother” Anchor interrupts the Balance Sheet and Record confirms worst news from Paula Fernandes: “My biggest pain” Paula Fernandes opens up the disease, exposes painful treatment and moves: “I will win this battle”

In the comments, fans did not fail to say how much they like the song. “Damn it!!! I love this version! 2011…hmmmm”, “Wonderful time, and the music is still incredibly perfect”, “Conic! And the interview with Eliana was the cherry, wonderful!”, said some.

SEPARATION

At the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Paula Fernandes used her social media to say that she was missing the shows. Offstage, the singer said at the time that she wants to return as soon as possible.

“Oh how I miss you!!!!! So many and so many moments I lived agglomerate with you! I want so much to find my loves so close again. But let’s think that together we are stronger, right? So, universe??? Help us to make this crazy desire to meet soon!”, said the singer in a video on social networks.