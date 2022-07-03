Pediatricians from two hospitals in the Federal District undergo inspection by the MPDFT

posted on 07/02/2022 06:00 / updated on 07/02/2022 14:58



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

Pediatric units of the Unified Health System (SUS) in the country’s capital came into the sights of institutions with the power to supervise them. This Friday (7/1), the Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) carried out inspections to verify the operating conditions of two hospitals: the Materno Infantil in Brasília (Hmib) and the Regional in Taguatinga (HRT). Representatives of the 1st Prosecutor’s Office for Health Defense (Prosus) visited the two locations due to complaints of non-compliance with recommendations made by the department to the Health Department (SES-DF).

In recent weeks, the Mail reported, through several reports, the dilemmas of Brasilienses who depend on the public network to obtain health care. In relation to pediatric services, families report waiting days to get the necessary follow-up for the children. In the inspections held on Friday (7/1), MPDFT teams visited hospitals to obtain data on this scenario. “The information gathered should support the judicial action”, says prosecutor Luiz Humberto (read three questions for).





Toward the end of the visit to HRT, a mother asked the prosecutor for help. A resident of Recanto das Emas, Milena Neto Carneiro, 41, has been seeking care for her son, José Vitor, 13, since Wednesday. “Yesterday (Thursday), he took the test for covid-19, which was negative. But he has vomiting and fever. Dengue is suspected. the results”, complains the mother, who still researched consultation prices in the private network. “But I can’t afford to pay R$200.”

Milena and her son tried their luck at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Recanto das Emas as well. However, they couldn’t: “Today (Friday), I was going to the (UPA) of Gama, but my friend told me that there was no doctor available. In the entire DF, it’s been very difficult to get pediatric care (through the public network). son, at least, is big. I keep thinking about the mothers of babies, because they don’t know how to say what they’re feeling, what they’re going through”.

harmed

Suzany Lopes, 19, was waiting for her daughter, Vitória Sophia, 3 months, to be seen at Hmib. Due to the yellow bracelet on the child’s arm, the call was expected to occur quickly. “Today (Friday), they are calling faster. But on Sunday, I was also here, because she (the baby) has difficulty breathing and flu-like symptoms. I arrived around 11 pm and we went to see the doctor at 2 am. He only used an asthma inhaler, but she is still bad, just wanting to sleep. Now, I’m here again”, she reports.

Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Brasília (UnB), Fátima Sousa assesses that not only patients are harmed by the situation seen in the DF, but the health workers themselves: “There is suffering in the queues; pain from loss of life in hospital beds and in the UPAs; violence in the UBSs (basic health units) for lack of everything; professionals in mental suffering, unable to respond to the excesses of the government, which does not guarantee working conditions. dammed up in the pandemic and, now, with the consequences of covid-19”.

To solve the problems, Fátima suggests that the State not only see health as a means of assistance to diseases, but for the construction of healthy territories. “For a less precarious service, it is necessary that the SUS be implemented, in fact, in the DF. And that there is no privatization. the units with medicines and equipment, and treating the people as people is the minimum. We need a government whose central goal is to protect the health of the population”, defends Fátima.













“Within Standards”

Asked about the inspection of the MPDFT, the SES-DF reported that the prosecutors were able to verify that the service was “within the required technical standards, without restrictions, with a green flag record”. The folder also explained that the visit to the HRT was related to the nursing staff’s rest.

“It is important to highlight that, daily, the public network serves an average of 1,350 children (consultations and emergencies). nine pediatric reference units: the regional hospitals of Sobradinho (HRS); Planaltina (HRPL); Leste (HRL); Santa Maria (HRSM); Ceilândia (HRC); Guará (HRGu); Brazlândia (HRBz) ), in addition to HRT and Hmib”, listed the organ.

The folder added that two 2017 ordinances from the Ministry of Health do not mention the specialties of medicine that must be covered in the UPAs. “(They) only cite the number of ‘medical professionals’ necessary for the operation of the units”, he concluded.

Three questions for…

Luiz HumbertoProsus Prosecutor

How do you evaluate the two visits made this Friday (7/1)?

The evaluation, from the point of view of information, has been valid. We are collecting this (data) to take the measures we deem appropriate in relation to pediatric care. What we have noticed are structural flaws in this matter. If secondary care (specialized outpatient and medium complexity) were adequate, hospitals would be less pressured in relation to tertiary care (medium and large hospitals, for high complexity cases). And if the UPAs (emergency care units) served pediatrics, we would have less pressure on hospitals. We have noticed a serious management failure, which could have been very well addressed. It doesn’t seem very difficult to solve, but it lacks a good will to do so.

What measures can be taken in the face of the lack of return of Health?

We have to look for another way, because the conversation is half over. (An alternative) is the responsibility of managers for the precarious care in the pediatric part. During the visits, we have asked for some documents (about) productivity issues and also the reasons for the lack of doctors. Another question is the orientation to the population: if a hospital does not serve the green and yellow bands, only red and orange, where can a father or mother go? What they cannot do is go home with the sick child, without getting care and with the risk of the disease evolving, getting worse.

After the deadline for the SES-DF response, what can the MPDFT do?

The prosecution waited for the deadline to close and went after information about the public health of the DF. Our recommendation, as said, is about the existence of preventive planning (for the period) between May and July, because, as respiratory diseases tend to grow (in these months), children need quality care. After (doing) studies, the Public Ministry discovered that the Ministry of Health requires that UPAs have pediatric care, but the Federal District is the only federative unit that does not comply with this standard. Therefore, the MPDFT intends to file a public civil action, so that there is a satisfactory management.