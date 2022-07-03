“People don’t even ask anymore”

It all happened this morning, Saturday (2), when Arthur received a message from a confinement colleague

Photo: Gshow - Arthur Aguiar at BBB 22.
During this morning, Saturday (2), Arthur Aguiar, champion of the BBB 22, was once again a topic among netizens. It all happened when a confinement colleague of the actor commented on the relationship with him, exposed a conversation with the artist and sent a message.

While talking to his followers, through a ‘question box’ in the stories of his official Instagram profile, the ex-confined gave something to talk about by exposing a conversation with the ex-Rebelde. One netizen was very direct when asking when the two ex-BBBs would meet.

“Arthur has about 100 million questions like this one. People don’t even ask themselves if we talk to each other anymore, they already say: ‘when are you going to meet?’. So let’s schedule our lunch soon”, said Eliezer. After that, he showed that he had talked to the carioca for the last time on Monday (27).

Eli recently became a subject among netizens because of his relationship with the influencer and ex-BBB Viih Tube. The couple traveled to the US and, during the trip, the celebrities went through some ‘perrengues’ and unusual situations.

