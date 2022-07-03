Percentage of research budget dedicated to the oceans is 98% lower in Brazil than the world average, according to Unesco data | Environment

The resources dedicated to ocean studies in Brazil correspond to just 0.03% of total research spending in the country, showed a UNESCO report released this Friday (1st) in Lisbon.

The document, published during the United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference, revealed that, on average, 1.7% of national research resources in the analyzed countries are spent on ocean sciences. In Brazil, this percentage is 98% lower than the average.

According to the head of UNESCO’s Section of Ocean Sciences, Henrik Enevoldsen, the report can help encourage countries with lower investments to increase their efforts in ocean science. For him, the world average can be considered “very, very small”.

Discover 5 challenges for the sea that are highlighted at a conference

Maya Gabeira becomes UNESCO ambassador for the ocean

“We have an average investment in ocean science of about 1.7% of the total investment in research, so it’s a very, very small percentage. By highlighting this in the report, and by allowing countries to see where they stand compared to others, presenting the challenges that lie ahead, we hope this will spur local discussions on whether this investment is sufficient,” said Enevoldsen.

During the release of the report, the head of Marine Policy and Regional Coordination at UNESCO, Julian Barbière, said he expects investments by the private and philanthropic sectors in ocean research to also increase in the coming years.

“The report is also about showing the benefits of these investments, providing solid services to the national economy and sustainable development. This is a discussion that we are also trying to broaden beyond governments. For example, philanthropy has started to play a much more important role. , and we also need the private sector,” said the spokesperson.

2 of 3 Woman walks on Leme beach with a tubular wave breaking in the background in 2020 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1 A woman walks on Leme beach with a tubular wave breaking in the background in 2020 — Photo: Marcos Serra Lima/G1

The UNESCO study also analyzed the number of researchers focused on ocean sciences per 1 million inhabitants. In this indicator, Brazil is also one of the worst on the list: there are less than 10 scientists dedicated to this topic per 1 million inhabitants in the country – less than in countries like Suriname and Benin. In the countries that lead the list, such as Norway, Portugal and Sweden, the number reaches 300 per million inhabitants.

Despite this, Brazil is one of the countries with the best female representation in the ocean research sector: in the country, more than 50% of researchers in this area are women.

Responsible for covering more than 70% of the planet’s area, the ocean is essential for the maintenance of life on Earth, but its health is in danger – this alert is the main focus of the UN Ocean Conference, which takes place in Portugal until this date. Friday (1st).

The event brings together delegations from different countries to promote the development of concrete actions, both by countries and private institutions, so that the goals of the 2030 Agenda, also known as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), are achieved. In the case of the ocean, this is SDG 14, Life at Sea, which includes commitments such as significantly reducing marine pollution by 2025.

3 of 3 United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference is held in Lisbon, Portugal, in June 2022 — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1 United Nations (UN) Ocean Conference is held in Lisbon, Portugal, in June 2022 — Photo: Patrícia Figueiredo/g1

In addition to providing food and work, the ocean also plays a key role in regulating the planet’s climate: it is he who ensures that the Earth’s temperature stays at levels suitable for survival of different species, including man.

But, due to human action, the seas have suffered several challenges, which include the increase in pollution, caused mainly by plastics, and also by the increase in the acidity of the water, caused by the increase in carbon emissions into the atmosphere.