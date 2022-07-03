Pernambucano goes viral with an interview at Lisbon airport: “I’ve had the same underwear for six days”

Read too

The Pernambuco native has a peculiar way of complaining about adverse situations. The internet showed this with a video that went viral this Saturday (2). In it, comedian Abdiás Melo appears angry during an interview with a Portuguese news program, talking about the situation at Lisbon airport.









Abdiás was approached by the report while trying to return to Brazil. “My angel, I’ve had the same underwear for six days. I haven’t showered, I stink, absurd! My armpit is stinking and they don’t do anything, just nothing”, replied the Pernambuco native to the reporter, drawing laughter from other people around him.

During the speech, the comedian said that he had more than one flight canceled and exposed his situation stuck at the airport. “I can only poop at home. I’m stuck, not pooping,” he revealed.





After the sentence, Abdiás was interrupted by the journalist. “Thank you. A very graphic image of this passenger’s situation,” he noted.

