PIX Paid? See what the chances of the feature is no longer free

When we think of instant transfers and payments, the idea of ​​simply making a PIX. The tool that was developed by the Central Bank (BC) is increasingly famous and popular among Brazilians, so the rumors circulating abroad are scaring many people.

Precisely because it is a very famous tool, many speculations are emerging regarding it. The most talked about of the moment is in relation to the possibility of the tool no longer being free.

So that you can understand if this will happen, in addition to staying on top of several other related topics, we have separated some questions that may be interesting.

What is PIX?

At first, let’s start by talking about what PIX is and why this tool is becoming increasingly popular among different groups of people in the country.

In a clear and objective way, we can say that PIX is a payment method, created by the Central Bank, where funds can be transferred from one account to another in a matter of seconds and at any time of the day. And the best: with maximum security.

In addition to all this, PIX can be carried out from a checking account, savings account or prepaid payment account, so it is possible for any citizen.

PIX benefits

And more than allowing transfers to be made faster, PIX can be associated with several other benefits, such as those we will mention below. Look:

Increased competitiveness and market competence;

Encouraging market electronics;

Low cost and better experience;

Promotion of financial inclusion.

Another advantage that is associated with the PIX is in relation to not having a limit in the amount of the transfer. Therefore, you can make transfers from up to BRL 0.01.

However, when talking about the maximum limit value, some things can be established based on money laundering prevention criteria, for example.

In addition to these various benefits, PIX has two different modalities.

PIX withdrawal

The first PIX modality that we can mention is withdrawal. It basically consists of the transfer by the consumer to the establishment that will receive the amount transferred in the PIX in cash.

PIX change

Another method is exchange. In this case, the consumer will receive the difference between the value of the product and the value of the transfer, also in cash. Did you already know about this one?

Possible functions to be released in PIX

As the tool is being increasingly used by many Brazilians, there are several functions that are being studied for release. Some of those things that may be coming are:

Payment by approach;

PIX guaranteed;

Automatic debit;

International coverage;

Use without internet.

Possibility that the tool is no longer free

Finally, it is very important to mention that so far no official information has been released about a possible charge in PIX transfers for customers who are individuals, quite the contrary. The government has increasingly publicized the commitment and importance of such a tool as it is