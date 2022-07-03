PM kills his sister with shots during a fight and is arrested by her husband, also a police officer, in Rio de Janeiro

THE military police Rhillayne Oliveira de Mello, 23, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her sister during a fight, in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday morning (2). Rhillayne’s husband, who is also a police officer, was the one who gave the woman a voice of arrest.

The suspect is an agent of the 7th BPM and was sent to the Niterói Homicide Police Station. The information was collected by the portal g1.

The argument between the sisters would have taken place at a gas station in the city after arriving from a party in the Barro Vermelho neighborhood in an app car. With the shots, Rayana Mello died on the spot.

Josiane Silva, an attendant at the gas station, said that the sisters were in an intense fight that ended with the sound of gunshots.

“They came here from the other street, where there are several bars, and they were already arguing there. They came here to this bathroom and started arguing, until this unfortunate fact happened. I just heard the noise, a lot, a lot of shooting,” she said.

place of death

The father of the two young women went to the scene around 10 am, talked to the police, but preferred not to pass on information to the press.

Before that, the Fire Department was called around 8 am.

The space is known as a meeting point for young people and adults with the use of a sound car and movement during the night.