Podcast “The Woman from the Abandoned House” becomes a sensation with a true story

“A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” is one of the current podcasts that have generated the most comments on social media recently. The program was launched by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and with each new episode, thousands of people gather virtually to listen. Every Wednesday at 7 am is the most awaited time of the week for many.

What does “The Woman in the Abandoned House” talk about?

The podcast is presented by the reporter Chico Felitti, writer of the book “Ricardo & Vânia”, 2019. The story reports a real case that was investigated by the FBI, in the United States of America (USA). However, at first glance, it seems that the plot came out of a beautiful fiction or some fanciful book.

The story tells the life of a maid who lived for 20 years as a slave in the North American country. She works at the home of the couple Margarida and Renê Bonetti. However, the main character was Brazilian.

Employee was assaulted and had no salary

According to the episodes and investigations by the FBI, the woman did not receive a salary and was still abused by her employers. All this suffering only came to an end when a neighbor decided to help the woman flee the scene and look for help. Each new episode of “The Woman in the Abandoned House” reveals a little piece of this shocking and real case.

To listen, just access the main streaming platforms, such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Deezer. A new part of the plot is published every Wednesday at 7am. The last episode is scheduled to be released on the 20th of July.

“Yes, I started A Mulher da Casa Abandonada and I’m amazed how a questioning of a house led to all this, and how @chicofelitti wanted to go VERY deep into it in something that was born from the curiosity of a house”, says an internet user. on twitter.

Another person reported: “Mano just obsessed with the podcast of the Mulher da Casa Abandonada because it’s not only very well done as I passed this house 163616266xs and I already looked over the wall and was scared to death and you know what byeeeee”.