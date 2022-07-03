Police arrest businessman who tortured and killed man with electric shocks

Moment when the businessman arrived at the Arax police station, on the afternoon of this Friday (1/7) (photo: PCMG / Disclosure)

The Civil Police of Arax, in Alto Paranaba, arrested this Friday (7/1), businessman Silvio Fernandes Machado, 50, suspected of torturing two men with electric shocks, and causing the death of one, in the last Monday (27/6). The crime was committed after the investigated suspected that the victims had stolen a battery charger from his company, which was active in the construction industry.

Since the day of the incident, Silvio, considered the leader of the torture session, was on the run. He was found this Friday afternoon, walking on a road, in the city of Rifaina (SP), near the border with Minas, about 100 km from Arax.

“He said he was walking to deliver justice. He was quite dejected, and reported hunger and thirst. He confessed, but did not want to go into details about the acts of violence that were committed. He told us that he had no idea that the acts he performed could result in death, serious injury. He was very repentant and made himself available for future questions”, clarified the delegate responsible for the investigations, Vincius Ramalho.

“The investigated are accused of committing the crimes of torture, resulting in death, and torture resulting in serious bodily harm. The survey is already partially completed. There are still some issues to be analyzed. The Civil Police expects that this investigation will be completed within 10 days”, said Vincius Ramalho.

crime details

According to reports from the surviving victim, Antenor Meireles da Silva, 37, he and his friend Dione Rodrigues de Jesus, 31, were approached by three men in a vehicle and taken to a warehouse.

Shed where the victims were tortured (photo: PCMG / Disclosure)

There they were beaten and tortured with electric shocks, while being questioned about a battery charger (power plant), which had been stolen. Due to the severity of her injuries, Dione could not resist and died on the spot.

He was even taken in a truck to the Emergency Care Unit in Arax (UPa), by the two employees suspected of participating in the torture. The version told to health professionals that they had found the victim, already lifeless, each in a roundabout. The fact was denied by the Police after the beginning of the investigations.

Already Antenor, managed to escape and reach Upa, with injuries and severe burns. He had served the businessman a short time ago.

“From this informal relationship, the businessman suspected that the man could be the author of the theft of the equipment”, highlighted delegate Vincius Ramalho, during a press conference last Tuesday (28/6).

So far, the police stated that there is still no evidence to prove that the battery charger was actually stolen by the victims.