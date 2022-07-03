President of Portugal meets Lula during visit to Brazil | Policy

Former president and presidential candidate Lula (PT) met with the current president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, this Sunday morning (3).

The meeting took place in Jardim Paulista, at the official residence of the Consul General of Portugal in São Paulo, Paulo Nascimento. Diplomat Celso Amorim, who was Lula’s Foreign Minister, was present at the event.

The current Portuguese leader is due to meet with some of the former presidents. On his agenda are also scheduled talks with Michel Temer, and he said he should meet Fernando Henrique Cardoso-although the meeting is not on the official agenda.

Lula arrives at the official residence of the Consul General of Portugal in São Paulo.

Rebelo was going to talk to Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but the meeting must be canceled. on his blog at g1Valdo Cruz reported that President Jair Bolsonaro, a pre-candidate for re-election by the PL, decided to impose retaliation on the president of Portugal.

During his visit to Brazil, the Portuguese head of state had a scheduled audience with Bolsonaro next Monday, in Brasília, but the Brazilian president sent word to Portuguese emissaries that the audience would be canceled if Rebelo de Sousa met with Lula.

In an interview carried out before leaving for Brazil, Rebelo highlighted the different way that Portugal and Brazil are dealing with the war in Ukraine and indicated that the two countries had become very close in previous years. He also said that a disagreement with Bolsonaro would not separate them.

“Relations between Portugal and Brazil are between peoples,” said the Portuguese president.

