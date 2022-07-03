President of Portugal responds to Bolsonaro after meeting cancellation

The President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo do Sousa, spoke after Jair Bolsonaro (PL) canceled a meeting between the two scheduled for next Monday 4, in Brasília.

“Whoever invites to lunch is the one who decides whether to have lunch or not. If the president of the Federative Republic of Brazil understands that he cannot, does not want to, it is not opportune, that it does not enter into his schedule. I respect those who invite not to invite for whatever reasons, for political or personal inopportunity”, said Rebelo.

According to the columnist of the G1Valdo Cruz, Bolsonaro would have imposed retaliation on Rebelo after the Portuguese president scheduled a meeting with PT pre-candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Portuguese said that he understands Bolsonaro’s political position and pointed out that the two countries understand the conflict in Ukraine differently.

“I understand that there are political issues. Portugal is an ally of Ukraine, Brazil is not. Now lunch is an issue that was not included in the first program of the trip to Brazil. Lunch is possible, fine. (If) It’s not possible, nobody dies,” he commented.

The Portuguese president plans to meet both Lula and former presidents Michel Temer and Fernando Henrique Cardoso.

“The relations between Portugal and Brazil are between peoples”, concludes Rebelo.