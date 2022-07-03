Primo de Vidal cites Flamengo, but indicates a deal with another South American club

Chilean is leaving Inter Milan and is looking for a contract in South America for next season.

Arturo Vidal, Inter Milan midfielder (Photo: Getty Images)
One of the most speculated names in the Flamengo In recent years, the midfielder Arturo Vidal has an agreement with Boca Juniors, according to the Argentine press. The player’s cousin, Gonzalo Vásquez, gave an interview to Radio La Red, from Buenos Aires, in which he placed the Chilean ace very close to the Xeneizes.

“Flamengo gave him praise, winks, I don’t know how serious that would be. Boca moved quickly and I think there is a 70, 80% chance that Arturo will go there. Feeling passion again must be very good, it must seduce him. He is not interested in money, otherwise he would go to Qatar or the United States.”declared Vasquez.

Vidal’s relationship with Riquelme would be an asset for him to close with Boca, according to his cousin: “Arturo has great respect for Juan Román [Riquelme] for his career and was moved by his calling, he was happy. Roman is a football god. Arturo tells me that it would be very important for him to play for Boca, he feels it would be very good for his career”.

Vidal has another year on his Inter Milan contract

If he doesn’t close with anyone, the Chilean will end his relationship with the Italian club. However, the tendency is for him to close with Boca Juniors, according to Gonzalo Vásquez. If the Xeneizes go through Corinthians in Libertadores, the likely opponent in the quarterfinals is precisely Flamengo, who beat Tolima in the first leg of the round of 16.

