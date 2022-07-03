profile displays the protagonist’s photo; Look

Journalist Chico Felitti’s podcast, “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, has been topping the Spotify charts, telling the story of Margarida Bonetti, who lives in an abandoned mansion in Higienópolis, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in São Paulo. The story won so many fans that an anonymous profile on Instagram was dedicated to gathering a collection of photos of the protagonist.

Daisy, better known as “Mari”, appears at the window of the house always using a white ointment on her face. According to a publication also released on the profile, Chico says that the portrayed is aware of the podcast about her life and authorized him to publish it.

“A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” investigates how Margarida and her husband, Renê Bonetti, “got a maid as a gift” when they got married and moved to the United States. The couple lived in the country with the employee, who lived in conditions analogous to slavery.

The victim was not paid for her work and suffered aggression from her employers, until she managed to escape during a trip between the three of them to Brazil. The crime was investigated by the FBI, and Renê was sentenced to six years in prison, but Margarida managed to escape to São Paulo.

The episodes of “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada” air on Wednesdays at 7 pm on digital platforms.