PT decides to keep Lula’s event in Rio – 07/03/2022 – Panel

The PT president, Gleisi Hofmann, decided to keep the event of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Rio de Janeiro, next Thursday (7), despite the dispute with the PSB for the Senate seat.
The state board met on Friday (1) and considered canceling the event until the impasse is resolved. But, according to what Gleisi reported to the president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro), André Ceciliano (PT), Lula will participate in the act and affirm that, in Rio, the PT candidates are federal deputy Marcelo Freixo ( PSB) to the government and Ceciliano to the Senate.
The PT directory in Rio de Janeiro evaluated the possibility of canceling an event scheduled for next Thursday (7th) with Lula, in which the party must seal support for Freixo’s pre-candidacy.
Both PT and PSB hold pre-candidates for the Senate — the president of Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro), André Ceciliano (PT) and federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB).
