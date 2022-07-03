Quina, contest 5,887: São Roque bet alone wins R$ 5.7 million | lotteries

The contest 5,887 from Quina was held on Saturday night (2) in São Paulo.

See the dozens drawn: 07 – 30 – 48 – 57 – 72.

A bet from São Roque, in the interior of São Paulo, alone took the main prize of R$ 5,790,928.88.

With 4 hits, 59 winning bets, which cost R$ 7,711.40 each. With 3 hits, 4,550 bets win BRL 95.23 each. And completing the prize pool, 128,919 bets hit 2 tens and took R$ 3.36 each.

The next contest (5888) will be drawn on Monday (4), with an estimated value of R$ 700 thousand.

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

At Quina, the bets that match five tens wins. In case no one hits the numbers, the prize rolls over to the next draw. Bets that hit four, three or two tens are also awarded.

There are six weekly draws, from Monday to Saturday at 8 pm.

The probability of winning in each Quina contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with just five tens, priced at R$2, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 24,040,016, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 6,006.00, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 8,005, according to Caixa.