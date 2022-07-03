Ragnarok releases statement after controversy

O Santa Monica Studiothe developers behind God of War: Ragnarok, today released an official statement after fans have been constantly charging fans throughout the week for news regarding the game’s release date.

Rumors suggested that something about the game would be announced this week, and Cory Barlog, the game director for 2018’s God of War, returned to Twitter with comments that fueled speculation. All these teasers were supposedly slated to come to fruition on June 30th, but the day went by with no news about the release date or any news about Ragnarok.

Fans who got their hopes up took to social media to vent their frustrations and often these complaints were directed at developers who were subjected to demands for news and were harassed for not having something to share despite the situation being out of their control. control.

The studio promised the community that all people in Santa Monica were working on a game they are proud of and that the community inspires the developers, though the studio ultimately asked people to treat each other with respect amidst all the controversy that has raged this week.

On July 1, Santa Monica Studio shared the following statement:

“Every single person at Santa Monica Studio is working to create a game we’re proud of, one that we hope you’ll enjoy playing when it’s released,” the statement read. “Our fans inspire us and we understand the passion and desire for more information. But this passion must not be toxic or harm the dignity of any human being. Let’s celebrate our community by treating each other, all players and developers alike, with respect.

Gives Santa Monica Studio, we have the sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 version of God of War. Kratos and Atreus must travel the Nine Realms to find answers and prepare for the prophesied battle that will bring about the end of the world.

Together, Kratos and Atreus journey across the Nine Realms in search of answers, as the Asgardian forces prepare for war. On this journey, they will explore stunning mythical landscapes, gather allies from all realms, and face fearsome enemies, between Norse gods and monsters.

As the threat of Ragnarök looms ever closer, Kratos and Atreus will have to choose between the safety of their family and the safety of the realms.