Reduced to 30 the total number of electric jet engines that Azul will use

The comparison between the previous and the latest design, in the video scene presented below





A few days ago, AEROIN presented an interesting video that showed some of the technology involved in the motorization of the project lilium jetan electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft with a large number of electric jet engines.

The German air vehicle Lilium is one of the most advanced among the eVTOL projects in the world with regard to the development process and flight tests, having even aroused the interest of the Brazilian Azul Airlineswhich intends to have up to 220 units operating in Brazil, and the executive aviation company NetJetswith the intention of another 150 units.

Now, a second video has been published, talking more about the project and, mainly, about evolutions that occurred during the development of Lilium Jet.

According the recording that can be watched belowbefore actually talking about the project, the author explains about the fact that many people do not agree with call an electric motor a “jet”. However, as previously mentioned by AEROIN and now demonstrated in this video, a “jet” engine is any propellant that produces a jet of air or other fluid to generate thrust, therefore, combustion is not required for an engine to be called “jet”.

Continuing with Lilium Jet, one of the points highlighted by the author is the recent reduction in the number of enginesfrom 36 to 30. A 10% increase in the diameter of the fan duct (front fan) resulted in better performance of the thrusters, allowing a reduction in their number while maintaining the same power and efficiency, and, consequently, generating gains with the reduction of weight and aircraft maintenance costs .

The decrease in the number of engines was made on the main wings, which now have 18 (9 on each side) from the 24 they had before, while the canard wings (front) were kept with 12 (6 on each side).





The increase in the diameter of the ducts also resulted in extra space for the installation of devices that reduce the noise of the passage of air, improving the acoustic signature of the aircraft.

THE fuselage configuration has been slightly improved. Its shape has been changed for more aerodynamic efficiency and less weight, and the attachment position of the main wings has been moved slightly back and up from the previous version of the design.

Still aiming at a better aerodynamic efficiency, the canards won winglets (edge ​​devices that reduce the induced drag of a supporting surface).

All these changes, developed from computer simulations and tested in a wind tunnel and in real flight tests, resulted in the success of the complete transition achieved for the first time a few weeks ago.

As announced by Lilium, the transition is one of the most critical moments for eVTOL vehicles, as it represents the transition from hovering to horizontal flight, which also means the transition from turbulent airflow to laminar airflow on the supporting surfaces (at 4:28 of the videothe scene shows thin ribbons attached to the aircraft, which are agitated by the turbulent flow and then become stretched out in the laminar flow).

The presentation also talks about the project battery systemwhich has a technology superior to the others on the market, providing the necessary energy for the hovering phases of takeoff and landing and for the horizontal flight of up to 250 km provided for in the Lilium Jet specifications.

Still related to the issue of battery power consumption, another modification that Lilium implemented was the race-capable landing gear installation of takeoff and landing. This allows the aircraft to save battery when there is some ground clearance available for operation, as hovering requires more power.

The aspects described above and others presented can be seen illustrated in the following video. Despite the English audio, depending on the device being used to watch, it may be possible to use the settings in the corner of the player to add caption and to trigger the automatic translation into portuguese.



