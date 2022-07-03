Refrigerator action to fatten with dividends and another to avoid; Bank of America reveals everything – Money Times

dividends are an indispensable strategy for many investors. There are those who do not give up receiving a drip routinely in the account without complications.

At the agribusinessthere are also good dividend payersbut the bank of america alert that it is necessary separate the wheat from the chaff.

During the second trimester, the refrigerator sector enjoyed a period ofgradual normalization” of the prices of processed foods in the markets, in the words of analysts at the US bank.

After a stagnant start to the year, prices are expected to rise from now on.

In this context, the bank sees two slaughterhouse stocks listed on the B3 (B3SA3) at very different entry points. One is at its zenithloaded with dividends and engaging mergers & acquisitionswhile the other arouses caution.

JBS (JBSS3) X BRF (BRFS3)

the action of JBS (JBSS3) had his recommendation to purchase reinforced by Bank of America, which did not indicate a specific price target in a recent report sent to customers.

THE harvest, JBS’ processed food brand, has drawn the attention of analysts. “We see the company leading the price increase on products in relation to BRFespecially in the case of hams and sausages”, says the bank.

In Bank of America’s view, Seara should soon close its gap with healthy and consecrate to JBS’s strategy to acquire a brand that gives it greater added value in the sale of food.

On the other hand, the action of BRF (BRFS3) has recommendation neutral by Bank of America, which also did not indicate a specific target price.

Weigh against the fridge or process of adapting your operations about a new administration.

