Renew? Atlético-MG and Rubens start negotiations; young seal in the field | athletic-mg

Created from the base, the young Rubens is the great revelation of Atlético-MG in 2022. A versatile and reliable piece of Antonio Mohamed, he has gained more and more space in the main team. A performance that makes Galo plan an extension of the contract and salary appreciation for the athlete, even with an eye on increasing the value of the fine for a possible harassment from the foreign market.

Rubens’ current contract with Atlético is valid until December 2023. A proposal for the renewal has not yet been put on the table, but the alvinegra board expressed to the athlete’s staff the interest in extending the contract and promoting a salary increase – which, consequently, the amount of the termination fine increases. In any case, there is no rush to finalize the negotiations.

Chosen for this Friday’s press conference, Rubens spoke about the expectation for the renewal, but preferred to reaffirm the focus on the field.

– I have a contract with Atlético until the end of next year. I’m not worried about that. If I have to renew they will talk to me, my managers and we will see the best option. Nothing has arrived, no proposal yet for us. I’m focused,” he replied.

1 of 3 Rubens celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético Rubens celebrates a goal for Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético

A midfielder from the base, Rubens started to gain space with Antonio Mohamed in the first team for demonstrating versatility to the coach. He had his first opportunities as a left-back, in the absence of Guilherme Arana and Dodô’s knee injury. Afterwards, he was also used as a striker and second midfielder.

– Turco has given me many opportunities. Very important to me, he helps me a lot, talks a lot to me. Talk, he gives a lot of advice. It is very important – he highlighted.

“Let’s go Brasileirão! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Sign the Premiere!”

In 2022, Rubens already has 22 games. Against Fortaleza, last weekend, he finally scored his first goal as a professional, after stopping several times on the post. He was a starter against Emelec, on Tuesday, and the tendency is that he will win another chance against Juventude, this Saturday, at 4:30 pm (GMT), at Alfredo Jaconi stadium, in Caxias do Sul (click here to learn more).

– Game that we go with maximum force too. We’re going with all our strength to come back from there with the three points, because it’s very important for the championship. And if I have to play in another position, I’m available again to help.

Watch: all about Atlético on ge, Globo and Sportv