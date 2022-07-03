resemblance to Maria Alice surprises Virginia

When opening a family album this Friday (7/1) and coming across photos from when she was a baby, Virginia Fonseca was surprised to notice that she was completely similar to Maria Alice, her 1-year-old daughter, the result of her relationship with singer Ze Felipe. The influencer shared some of these childhood records and delighted followers.

The haircut was the same, the facial expressions were the same, the style, size, all very much the same. Virginia even joked when opening a poll to see if her fans could tell who is who in the photos and confused a lot of people.

In another poll box, Virginia asked her followers if they thought she was identical to her daughter. Well, 97% of voters said yes. However, a curious fact about when Maria Alice was born was that Virginia thought she was much more like her father. And you, what do you think?

In May, Maria Alice turned 1 year old and won a millionaire party in Goiânia. And it was on that occasion too, that her parents announced the sex and name of the new baby to come: Maria Flor was the name chosen for Maria Alice’s little sister.

