Result for today, Saturday, 07/02, contest 6

In this Saturday (2), the Cashier draw the contest 6 of the lottery of +Millionaire, the new Brazilian lottery. The draw will be broadcast live from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, and can be followed below as soon as Caixa releases the night’s broadcast.

How to bet on + Millionaire

How to play

It’s very easy to bet on #MaisMillionaire! Take a look at this video and bet!

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/D0ElwVgh_n0?rel=0

+MILLIONARY is a different lottery, where you choose 6 numbers in the field composed of 50 and also choose 2 numbered clovers in the space containing 6. You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or continue with your game for up to 5 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

The draws take place weekly, on Saturdays from 8 pm, with live broadcast.

+Millionaire price list

field numbersfield cloversAmount of Single BetsBet Amount
6two1BRL 6.00
​633BRL 18.00
646BRL 36.00
7two7BRL 42.00
6510BRL 60.00
6615BRL 90.00
7321BRL 126.00
8two28BRL 168.00
7442BRL 252.00
7570BRL 420.00
9two84BRL 504.00
8384BRL 504.00
76105BRL 630.00
84168BRL 1,008.00
10two210BRL 1,260.00
93252BRL 1,512.00
85280BRL 1,680.00
86420BRL 2,520.00
11two462BRL 2,772.00
94504BRL 3,024.00
103630BRL 3,780.00
95840BRL 5,040.00
12two924BRL 5,544.00
961,260BRL 7,560.00
1041,260BRL 7,560.00
1131,386BRL 8,316.00
1052,100BRL 12,600.00
1232,772BRL 16,632.00
1142,772BRL 16,632.00
1063,150BRL 18,900.00
1154,620BRL 27,720.00
1245,544BRL 33,264.00
1166,930BRL 41,580.00
1259,240BRL 55,440.00
12613,860BRL 83,160.00

