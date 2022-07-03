Result for today, Saturday, 07/02, contest 6

In this Saturday (2), the Cashier draw the contest 6 of the lottery of +Millionaire, the new Brazilian lottery. The draw will be broadcast live from Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo, and can be followed below as soon as Caixa releases the night’s broadcast.

How to bet on + Millionaire

How to play

Advertising Could not load ad

How to play

It’s very easy to bet on #MaisMillionaire! Take a look at this video and bet!

https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/D0ElwVgh_n0?rel=0

+MILLIONARY is a different lottery, where you choose 6 numbers in the field composed of 50 and also choose 2 numbered clovers in the space containing 6. You can also let the system choose the numbers for you (Surprise) and/or continue with your game for up to 5 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

The draws take place weekly, on Saturdays from 8 pm, with live broadcast.

+Millionaire price list