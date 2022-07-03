Result of today’s +Millionaire contest 06; see winners

The result of the 6th competition of the +Millionaire, Caixa Econômica Federal’s new lottery. O contest 06 still with a prize in the range of R$ 10 million, it accumulated once again, as in the previous ones. So far no one has hit the maximum range of the new lottery.

The player who hits the 6 numbers on the card and the 2 numerical clovers wins the maximum prize of + Millionaire. A+ Millionaire has 10 prize tiers in total – see below.

The numbers that came out tonight on the +Millionaire contest 06 were: 01 – 19 – 22 – 32 – 39 – 45. The two clovers drawn were: 1 and 5 .

Most Millionaire Raffle / Contest 6 - Source: Caixa
This time, none of the first 3 tracks had a hit. (6 hits + 2 clovers, 6 hits + 1 or no clover and 5 hits + 2 clovers). The amount raised was R$ 5,492,682.00, well below the prize offered.

Result and winners of + Millionaire 06

The result of the new + Millionaire draw came out around 10pm. Check out the list of award winners below:

RangehittersAward
6 hits + 2 cloversNoneBRL 10,000,000.00
6 hits + 1 or no cloverNonethere was not
5 hits + 2 cloversNonethere was not
5 hits + 1 or no clover11 betsBRL 26,091.29
4 hits + 2 clovers45 betsBRL 1,471.82
4 hits + 1 or no clover663 betsBRL 142.71
3 hits + 2 clovers1,028 betsBRL 50.00
3 hits + 1 or no clover7,362 betsBRL 24.00
2 hits + 2 clovers7,834 betsBRL 12.00
2 hits + 1 or no clover60,497 betsBRL 6.00

The result can also be consulted on the Caixa lotteries official website, where the winners of all prize tiers can be viewed, by state and city – see list of winners by city

The next +millionaire draw, number 07, will take place next Saturday, July 9. Below, learn more about the lottery, how to play, the cost of betting and the chances of winning.

How to bet?

According to Caixa, bets can be placed at lottery outlets throughout Brazil, through the Loterias Caixa website or the Loterias Caixa app. The betting slips will be divided into two parts:

  • One will have 50 numbers from 01 to 50;
  • Another will have 6 more clovers that go from 01 to 06. To bet you will need to choose numbers on both sides.

In the first one (with 50 numbers) the player must select at least 6 and at most 12 numbers; in the second part he will be able to indicate from 2 to 6 clovers/numbers. The minimum bet will be the one that indicates 6 numbers in the first half and 2 numbers in the second half.

The bettor can also place a combined bet, i.e. multiple, choosing more numbers than the minimum.

To redeem the prize, as with other bets, the bettor will have to present the receipt within 90 days.

+Millionaire bet amount

The unit price of the single, or minimum, bet is BRL 6.00, that is, a little more expensive than the Mega-Sena today, which costs R$ 4.50. See the table below with all the values:

field numbersfield cloversAmount of Single BetsBet Amount
6two1BRL 6.00
​633BRL 18.00
646BRL 36.00
7two7BRL 42.00
6510BRL 60.00
6615BRL 90.00
7321BRL 126.00
8two28BRL 168.00
7442BRL 252.00
7570BRL 420.00
9two84BRL 504.00
8384BRL 504.00
76105BRL 630.00
84168BRL 1,008.00
10two210BRL 1,260.00
93252BRL 1,512.00
85280BRL 1,680.00
86420BRL 2,520.00
11two462BRL 2,772.00
94504BRL 3,024.00
103630BRL 3,780.00
95840BRL 5,040.00
12two924BRL 5,544.00
961,260BRL 7,560.00
1041,260BRL 7,560.00
1131,386BRL 8,316.00
1052,100BRL 12,600.00
1232,772BRL 16,632.00
1142,772BRL 16,632.00
1063,150BRL 18,900.00
1154,620BRL 27,720.00
1245,544BRL 33,264.00
1166,930BRL 41,580.00
1259,240BRL 55,440.00
12613,860BRL 83,160.00

That is, a bet on + Millionaire can cost up to BRL 83,160.00 if the player is interested in betting 18 numbers.

What are the chances of winning?

According to statisticians, the chances of winning the jackpot in this new lottery are even lower than the Mega-Sena: one in 238 million bets. In the case of Mega-Sena, the chance of winning the grand prize is one in 50 million.

Check out the probability table below:

Chance of 1 hit on:
Number of played numberslane 1track 2track 3track 4track 5track 6track 7track 8track 9track 10
6+26+1

6+0

5+25+1

5+0

4+24+1

4+0

3+23+12+22+1
6+2238,360,50017,025,750902,88164,49116,7981,20090011211715
6+379,453,50019,863,375300,96075,2405,5991,4003001003913
6+439,726,75026,484,500150,480100,3202,8001,8661501122015
6+523,836,05047,672,10090,288180,5761,6803,360901801223
6+615,890,70060,1921,120608
7+234,051,5002,432,250263,96518,8557,542539552699211
7+311,350,5002,837,62587,98821,9972,514628184613110
7+45,675,2503,783,50043,99429,3291,25783892691511
7+53,405,1506,810,30026,39752,7937541,50855110918
7+62,270,10017,598503376
8+28,512,875608,063101,3447,2393,955282371467610
8+32,837,625709,40633,7818,4451,31833012441258
8+41,418,813945,87516,89111,26065943962461310
8+5851,2881,702,57510,13420,2693957913774815
8+6567,5256,756264255
9+22,837,625202,68846,1403,2962,30716526633658
9+3945,875236,46915,3803,8457691928930227
9+4472,938315,2927,6905,1273852564433118
9+5283,763567,5254,6149,2282314612753713
9+6189,1753,076154184
10+21,135,05081,07523,6471,6891,45510420125587
10+3378,35094,5887,88219714851216722196
10+4189,175126,1173,9412,6272431623425107
10+5113,505227,0102,3654,7291462912040612
10+675,6701,57697134
11+2515,93236,85213,2299459757015820537
11+3171,97742,9944,4101,102325815318186
11+485,98957,3262,2051,470162108262097
11+551,593103,1861,3232,646971951632511
11+634,39588265114
12+2257,96618,4267,9205666854912816496
12+385,98921,4972,640660228574314165
12+442,99428,6631,32088011476211686
12+525,79751,5937921,584681371326510
12+617,1985284693

