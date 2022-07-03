Ricky Martin is subject to restraining order for domestic violence in Puerto Rico | Pop & Art

Singer Ricky Martin has been the subject of a restraining order issued by a Puerto Rico judge based on a domestic violence law, local police said Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, the order was signed on Friday (1st) and authorities visited an upscale neighborhood in Dorado, a city on the north coast of the island where the singer lives, to try to comply with it, said the spokesman. Police voice Axel Valencia.

It is not known who requested the restraining order, as the country’s law guarantees the anonymity of those who complain. Representatives for the singer told People magazine that “the allegations against Ricky Martin are completely false and fabricated”.

What does the order and restrictions say

Puerto Rican newspaper ‘El Vocero’ reported that the order states that Martin and the other party “have been in a relationship for seven months. They broke up two months ago, but Martin does not accept the separation. He calls him frequently.”

The newspaper added that Martin was seen “wandering around his residence on at least three occasions” and that the whistleblower “fears for his safety”, the order states, according to El Vocero.

According to the police spokesperson, the order prohibits Martin from contacting or calling the person who presented it and that a judge will later determine at a hearing whether the order should remain in effect or be withdrawn. He added that normally orders are valid for at least a month.