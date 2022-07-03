Rockers Are Afraid Metallica Will ‘Get Popular’ Because of Stranger Things

Have you ever heard of gatekeeping? If not, what is happening in the last few days with the Metallica is a very interesting example of this—or at least an attempt to do so.

The term is used to describe the behavior of some fans of any kind of culture who, realizing that what they like is becoming too popular, start to try to diminish the most recent fans and “close the doors” (hence the word, which literally translates to “gate guard”) so that they will be embraced by the rest of the community that likes that band, movie or whatever.

Well then. As you may have already seen, the last episodes of the fourth season of Stranger Things were released this past Friday (1) and, there, the character Eddie Munson appears in an epic scene playing “Master of Puppets”, a 1986 classic by the band James Hetfield and company.

Known for having many members of its community who love to make a gatekeepingthe Metal scene promptly responded to the virality of this moment, which became very dear to fans of the series, and went on to try to act as if they were closing the doors to those who don’t know the entire discography of Californians.

In a Tweet, for example, a user who seems to fit into the more conservative group says, ironically, that “now the song will be played to exhaustion and extolled as a masterpiece (as we already knew)”. Everyone already knew, man!

Continues after publication

Metallica fans worried about the band’s success because of Stranger Things

Look out, it’s suddenly going to be played to death and people hearing it for the first time will declare it a masterpiece (which we already knew, lol) — AndreasMOfficial (@AndreasMOffici1) July 2, 2022

In the end, as expected, this whole thing went wrong for the more metalheads. truesince Twitter — even young people who are often considered “alienated” by this social group — decided to make it very clear that Metallica is not some kind of secret kept under lock and key.

“If you knew Metallica before Stranger Things, [parabéns], the same goes for the rest of the population”, wrote a user of the platform. Another scoffed, saying that Metallica fans are “giving a shit because the Stranger Things Is doing [a banda] become fashionable as if they weren’t already one of the biggest bands out there.”

Illustrating this line, the band recently attracted more than 200,000 fans during their visit to Brazil, as we told you here. You can check the reactions at the end of the article.

How Metallica Fans Think The Internet Will Look After Master Of Puppets Plays Stranger Things https://t.co/6KtrSOeTKd — Eduarda probable trainee (@eu_m_eduarda) July 1, 2022

If you knew Metallica before Stranger Things so did the rest of the world’s population — kurt cobain defense attorney (@acnesupers1ar) July 1, 2022

Metallica fans throwing fits cause stranger things making it trend as if Metallica isn’t one of the most popular bands in existence pic.twitter.com/ZBysarQVxC — jas (@ormsnirvana) July 1, 2022

HOTTEST NEWS IN SUMMARY OF THE WEEK Stay on top of the hottest music news, as well as national releases, by listening to Week Summaryprogram of Podcast I Have More Records Than Friends!





