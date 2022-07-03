Rodrigo Mussi shows scraped knee after falling on a bike

Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, 36, shared with his followers this afternoon that he scraped his knee while riding a bike for the first time after recovering from the car accident he suffered at the end of March.

“A little crush, but it’s okay”, wrote the ex-bbb in the photo posted in the Stories of his social network.

Previously, Rodrigo talked about the feeling of going back to doing something simple like riding a bike.

“After 3 months, I’m back riding my bike, a simple thing. And that’s being blessed. I think everyone who wakes up every day is blessed, I’m very happy”, said Rodrigo.

He described that the feeling was wonderful and that he walked almost 40 km.

The accident

The accident involving the former participant of “BBB 22” happened around 3 am on March 31, at Marginal Pinheiros, near the Eusébio Matoso Bridge, in São Paulo.

Rodrigo was returning from the Cícero Pompeu de Toledo Stadium, known as Morumbi, where he watched the first game of the Paulista Championship final. The application car in which the former BBB was crashed into the back of a truck and he would have been thrown towards the front of the vehicle.

The driver of the car, Kaique Faustino Reis, and the truck driver took a breathalyzer test, but both were negative. The crash was registered as culpable bodily injury and one of Rodrigo Mussi’s brothers filed a criminal complaint.