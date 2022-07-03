Ronaldo wastes no time and Cruzeiro hits with a poorly used steering wheel at Grêmio for the rest of Serie B

Player was not in the plans of coach Roger Machado and is on the way to be announced by Raposa; teams are direct opponents in the first places of the national championship table

The dispute over access to the Serie B it’s been intense. However, amidst the main contenders in the fight to be in the top division next year, one team has stood out in the early rounds: the cruiseleader in the table, and that arrives close to the half of the tournament with a strong campaign and amending good results.

After beating lantern Vila Nova, 2-0, at Mineirão, last Friday (1), Raposa reached 37 points, partially seven behind vice-leader Vasco, and was even calmer in the access zone. to Série A. And, in addition, he still got another good news involving another direct opponent in the table.

That’s because the Club forwarded the agreement with the steering wheel Fernando Henriqueleaning on the Guild. Without acting, he will be loaned to Raposa until the end of 2023, as reported by GE and journalist Samuel Venâncio. During the period, the Minas Gerais team will have the option of hiring him permanently on two occasions: in December of this year and in December 2023.

Fernando Henrique emerged as a great promise at Tricolor Gaúcho, but he made few matches this year and ended up being out of coach Roger Machado’s plans. Since his debut in 2021, he has played 21 games, nine as a starter, without scoring goals or providing assists.

Who also revealed the negotiation was the vice president of Grêmio football, Dennis Abrahão. Responding to Rádio Grenal, he highlighted that Fernando Henrique’s move to Cruzeiro is mainly due to the lack of space behind the wheel in the Rio Grande do Sul team.

“A lot of people have arrived in midfield now. We have to give it a go, because it wouldn’t be put to good use. He is a boy who has great potential and we have to make him play. This is the goal. […] go on loan”, highlights the vice president of Grêmio football.