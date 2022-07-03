Rossi takes a stand on a possible return to Vasco, speculation stirs the Web and divides opinions

Vasco will take to the field this Sunday afternoon (3), to face Sport, at Maracanã, for the 16th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. With tickets sold out in advance and a guarantee of a full stadium, Gigante da Colina welcomes Leão da Ilha at 4 pm. The load of 65 thousand tickets was sold out in the first six hours of sale, last Tuesday (28)

Cruzmaltino suffered its first defeat in the national competition, last Wednesday (29), when it was beaten out by Novorizontino, 2-0. Now, the team led by Maurício Souza will seek to win again to get closer to the leader Cruise and increase the distance to the first teams behind the G-4. The Vasco team occupies the 2nd place in the table, with 30 points – seven behind Raposa. Leão, on the other hand, is in sixth place. The Pernambuco club lost one position this Saturday (2), with Criciúma’s victory over Ituano. Criciúma has 23 points and Sport, 21.

Behind Vasco, complete the G-4, Bahia and Grêmio – 28 and 25 points, respectively. In the biggest Série B of all time, made up of six champions of the First Division (Bahia, Cruzeiro, Grêmio, Guarani, Sport and Vasco), the path to access is arduous and speculation about signings in the second half window is in full swing. . Cruzeiro, for example, negotiates defender Mateus Silva with Ponte Preta. Grêmio recently repatriated midfielder Lucas Silva, from European football.

At Vasco, the return of striker Rossi was ventilated in recent days. The player played for the Club in 2019, the year of the last Cruzmaltino relegation to the national second division. For Gigante, he scored four goals and provided five assists in 41 games. Now 29 years old, Rossi currently defends Al-Faisaly, from Saudi Arabia, a team that was relegated in the last local competition. With a contract for another season, he has recently made publications with content aimed at Vasco.

The Arena Cruzmaltina profile published this Friday (1st) a possible move by the athlete’s manager, in favor of his return to Colina Histórica. But he went to the post and replied: “I don’t have a manager”. The possibility divided opinion on social media. A Vasco fan wrote: “Rossi in B is VASCO’s absolute starter and in A he is a great reserve for the group. (sic)” Another, rejected the hiring: “My team will get rich and the guys thinking about Rossi. (sic) ” And there were still those who suggested another return together:

“I just want Rossi, if pikachu comes along

In 2023 we talk about another side”(sic).