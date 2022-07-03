Russia announces conquest of Lysychansk and eastern Ukraine’s Lugansk region – News









Russia on Sunday claimed control of the entire Lugansk region in eastern Ukraine after conquering the strategic city of Lysychansk at the cost of intense fighting.

At the same time, the Russian government accused Ukraine of having fired three missiles at a Russian town near the border between the two countries, killing three people.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu “informed the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Vladimir Putin about the liberation of the Lugansk People’s Republic,” the Defense Ministry announced, quoted by Russian news agencies.











On Sunday morning, the governor of the Lugansk region, Sergei Gaidai, hinted that Ukrainian forces were losing ground in Lysychansk, a pre-war city of 100,000.

“The Russians are barricading themselves in a district of Lysychansk, the city is on fire,” Gaidai said on Telegram.

“They are attacking the city with inexplicably brutal tactics,” he added.







region control





The conquest of Lysychansk – if confirmed – would allow Russian troops to advance towards Sloviansk and Kramatorsk further west, virtually securing control of the region, which had already been partially in the hands of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

Russia has accused Kiev of launching missiles at the city of Belgorod, near the border between the two countries.

“Russian anti-aircraft defenses shot down three Totchka-U missiles launched by Ukrainian nationalists against Belgorod. After the destruction of the Ukrainian missiles, the remains of one of them fell on a house,” Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

The governor of the region, Viacheslav Gladkov, had previously announced the death of at least three people in strong explosions in that city.

The blasts also injured four people, damaged 11 residential buildings and 39 houses, Gladkov said on the Telegram network.







Attacks on Russian soil





Since the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine on February 24, Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukrainian forces of carrying out attacks on Russian soil, especially in the Belgorod region.

In early April, Governor Gladkov accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod with two helicopters.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also said his army had intercepted missiles launched from Ukraine, amid reports of his country, an ally of Russia, increasing involvement in the war between its two neighbors.

“They provoke us. I must say that about three days ago, maybe more, they tried to bomb military targets in Belarus,” Lukashenko said, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

But Lukashenko assured that he has no intention of “fighting in Ukraine”, which would mean an escalation of the conflict.

Ivan Fedorov, mayor of Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine controlled by Russian troops, announced on Sunday that the Ukrainian army had left a Russian military base in the city “out of order” on Saturday night (2).

Meanwhile, missiles continued to fall on Ukraine, killing dozens of people.







Zelensky cites attacks





Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky cited six attacks in his daily address to the nation on Saturday night.

“Fierce fighting continues along the entire front line in Donbass,” he said, noting that “enemy activity in the Kharkiv region is intensifying.”

In the small town of Donetsk, a resident told AFP that “the bombings continue day and night”.

Two people died and three were injured – including two children – in an attack on the town of Dobropillya, according to local authorities in Donetsk.

Bombs also fell on residential properties in Sloviansk, in the heart of Donbass, killing a woman in her garden and injuring her husband, a neighbor told AFP on Saturday.

Zelensky warned against a “sense of relaxation” in many rear towns.

“The war is not over. Unfortunately, its cruelty is only increasing in some places, and that cannot be forgotten,” he insisted.







recovery roadmap





Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukraine was “suffering heavy losses on all fronts”.

In his speech, Zelensky also referred to the conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine that will start this Monday (4) in Switzerland.

Leaders from a dozen countries and international organizations will meet in Lugano with the aim of drawing up a roadmap for the recovery of the war-torn country.

The reconstruction of Ukraine “requires colossal investments, billions, new technologies, best practices, new institutions and, of course, reforms”, anticipated Zelensky.

The roadmap is expected to define the reconstruction needs for a destroyed infrastructure, a devastated economy and urgent social and environmental recovery.

Rebuilding can cost hundreds of billions of dollars.









