Russian company debuts flights from Sochi to the United Arab Emirates with Superjet 100 jets

Sukhoi Superjet 100 – Image: Sergey Korovkin 84 / CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons





Rossiya Airlines, an airline belonging to the Aeroflot Group of Russia, announced on Friday, July 1, that it has launched a flight program from the Russian city of Sochi to the United Arab Emirates with Superjet 100 aircraft.

The first direct flight to Sharjah Airport departed as scheduled on Friday, and services on the route are planned to run four times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

According to Rossiya, the dynamically developed and technologically advanced cities of the UAE are popular with travelers from Russia, they are famous for their developed tourist infrastructure, a variety of recreational activities and modern architecture, while the comfortable climate and warm sea still attract more visitors to the United Arab Emirates.

Rossiya’s UAE flight program is focused on transiting passenger traffic within the Russian Federation to feed the new international route. Flights to the UAE will be well-connected for passengers departing from Aeroflot Group airports in Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Saint Petersburg and Krasnoyarsk.





Rossiya is the largest operator of Russian-made aircraft, actively developing the route network with the Superjet 100 not only in the country, but also abroad.

On the air route from Sochi to the United Arab Emirates, the company uses the aircraft in a two-class layout. The total number of seats on board is 87, with 12 in business class and 75 in economy class.

Rossiya Airlines information