Sabrina Petraglia had cholestasis in pregnancy; itching is the main symptom – 07/02/2022

Actress Sabrina Petraglia made a report on Instagram, this Friday (1st), about a complication she developed during her third pregnancy – she has three children. In the video, the artist tells that she had cholestasis of pregnancy, a rare but potentially serious condition.

“It was a scare, but we had a happy ending here because we detected it in time to control and monitor! Our health and that of our babies is what matters most and, so that no one goes through difficult times, I decided to tell my story. you are pregnant or are close to a pregnant woman, stay tuned!”, he wrote on the social network.

Attention to symptoms

The actress reported feeling very itchy during a routine exam when she was 35 weeks pregnant. “I started scratching and scratching and scratching, like fleas or scabies, I don’t know,” she said. The doctor performing the ultrasound told Sabrina to tell her doctor as soon as possible.

This is because the main symptom of cholestasis of pregnancy is generalized and intense itching (pruritus). As the condition worsens, it causes an increase in bilirubin (a substance resulting from the degradation of hemoglobin), which compromises liver function, leaves the urine with a dark color and yellow skin (jaundice).

It also causes changes in the placenta, which can lead to fetal distress — when there is a decrease in the exchange of oxygen and nutrients between the woman and the fetus, in addition to the release of meconium (green fecal content) into the amniotic fluid.

understand the condition

The situation the actress went through is due to an extremely rare condition, cholestasis of pregnancy — just to give you an idea, according to the world scientific literature, its incidence is 0.5 to 2% —, but which can be serious for mothers and even more so for babies.

This condition occurs when bile (a substance produced by the liver to aid in the digestion of fats) does not flow properly and causes an increase in the levels of liver enzymes TGO and TGP in the blood.

It is a problem still poorly understood by medicine. For the time being it is not known what its causes are, but one of the hypotheses is the overload of the body. Another assumption is that a genetic component is responsible for the hepatic mismatch in the body.

Cholestasis of pregnancy typically occurs in mid to late pregnancy and is more common in multiple pregnancies and in women over age 35 or who have undergone fertilization. The chances also rise, between 50% and 70%, in those who have already had the disease.

diagnosis and treatment

It is essential to make the diagnosis as soon as possible. Itching is a warning sign and should not be ignored, especially if it occurs in the third trimester of pregnancy.

Because cholestasis is a rare problem, many doctors believe that the itching is due to an allergy or hormonal change, and almost always it is, but in some cases it may not be, so it is advisable and prudent to have a liver test.

If the disease is found, treatment consists of rest and may involve hospitalization of the patient, if the case is more serious. Once in the hospital, she will have to undergo clinical tests to check liver enzyme concentrations, and may or may not receive medication. You may also need to monitor the baby’s well-being through tests such as doppler sonar (which measures blood flow) and cardiotocography (which records heart rate).

Faced with the worsening of the condition, the final solution is to anticipate delivery. However, this decision is always very well evaluated by the professionals involved, valuing, above all, the health and safety of the parturient and her child.

Although rare, cholestasis has the advantage of occurring at the end of pregnancy, when the risks of premature delivery are lower. The important thing is that patient and doctor are attentive and work together, and the family does not despair and knows that the prognosis of the disease is quite positive.

* With information from a report published on 12/30/2018.