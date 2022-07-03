Safe, pawn! Country Party has gossip and declaration of love at Power Couple Brasil – Photos

The final stretch of Power Couple Brazil 6 It’s already a reality and the expectation only grows! After a busy week and a power outage that shook the Mansion after the elimination of Michele and Passa, the “top 5” couples finally relaxed in the best atmosphere of The farm during the Country party, which airs this Saturday (2). Check out what happened!
Nothing better than opening the works with that collective toast. And this time no one outside
Safe, pawn! At the entrance, couples were already surprised by the breathtaking decor.! With a scenario like this, you can’t stand still.
Did you think the couples were suffering after so much fighting and tension throughout the week? What nothing! It’s forbidden to be sad around here and they sent it to the sound of Keep looking by Lucas Lucco
Gossip moment? We have! Mussunzinho revealed to Hadad that he had a conversation with Bruno Passa shortly before the elimination and they talked about whether or not to bring friends from the Mansion. The actor said he wasn’t sure, as he had already been disappointed in some people.
Love is beautiful! singing the song Love dreamfrom the Naughty SmileEliza declared herself to Hadballa at the party
But not everything is rosy at the Mansion. The fight between Hadballa and Eliza versus Karol and Mussunzinho is still a subject in reality, and Matheus and Brenda gave their position to Karol — for now remain neutral
To close the party with a golden key, the couples sang a resounding happy birthday to the birthday girl Brendawho thanked, shouting, the Power Couple Brazil!
Under the command of Adriane Galisteu, the Power Couple Brazil 6 airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; and on Saturdays, at 10:30 pm, on the Record TV. access the PlayPlus and stay on top of everything that goes on in reality for couples.