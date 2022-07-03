Safe, pawn! Country Party has gossip and declaration of love at Power Couple Brasil – Photos

The final stretch of Power Couple Brazil 6 It’s already a reality and the expectation only grows! After a busy week and a power outage that shook the Mansion after the elimination of Michele and Passa, the “top 5” couples finally relaxed in the best atmosphere of The farm during the Country party, which airs this Saturday (2). Check out what happened!

Nothing better than opening the works with that collective toast. And this time no one outside

Safe, pawn! At the entrance, couples were already surprised by the breathtaking decor.! With a scenario like this, you can’t stand still.

Did you think the couples were suffering after so much fighting and tension throughout the week? What nothing! It’s forbidden to be sad around here and they sent it to the sound of Keep looking by Lucas Lucco

Gossip moment? We have! Mussunzinho revealed to Hadad that he had a conversation with Bruno Passa shortly before the elimination and they talked about whether or not to bring friends from the Mansion. The actor said he wasn’t sure, as he had already been disappointed in some people.

Love is beautiful! singing the song Love dreamfrom the Naughty SmileEliza declared herself to Hadballa at the party

But not everything is rosy at the Mansion. The fight between Hadballa and Eliza versus Karol and Mussunzinho is still a subject in reality, and Matheus and Brenda gave their position to Karol — for now remain neutral