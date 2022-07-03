Sainz wins for the first time in F1 in a thrilling British GP – 03/07/2022

Carlos Sainz won his first victory in Formula 1 this Sunday (3). The Spaniard passed Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc after a confusion generated by the triggering of the safety car in the final stretch and also took advantage of a Red Bull mechanical problem of season leader Max Verstappen to win the exciting British Grand Prix.

Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) complete the podium at the Silverstone circuit, while Leclerc closes in fourth. Even running almost 40 laps with the car harmed, Verstappen still finished seventh. Mick Schumacher, eighth, scored points in Formula 1 for the first time. Finally, the day was also marked by a serious accident involving six cars that required medical attention to Guanyu Zhou and Alexander Albon and delayed the start by 54 minutes.

The next race is already next Sunday, the 10th, at the Spielberg circuit (Austria).

Start with four side by side

At the start that paid off, Carlos Sainz was more careful with Max Verstappen’s overtaking attempt and managed to keep the lead. But it was far from easy: right at turn three, the Ferraris of Sainz and Charles Leclerc were almost on par with the Red Bulls of Verstappen and Sergio Perez, which only a wide track like Silverstone would allow.

Perez’s car was affected by a touch from Leclerc who, in turn, had his space taken away by Verstappen and was squeezed off the track. An exciting start that resulted in the consolidation of Sainz’s first position and Perez going to the pits, who came back in 16th place.

Sainz misses, Verstappen loses strength

On the tenth lap, when trying to control Verstappen’s attacks, leader Sainz lost the rear end and went off the track. Luckily, the mistake was in an escape area and the only damage was the overtaking of the Dutchman, who took the lead. But the lead didn’t last long. Between laps 12 and 13, Verstappen lost speed, was passed by Sainz and Leclerc and was sent to the pits. A piece of the Red Bull fairing made him lose pressure in the rear and hampered the race. Abandonment was considered, but he followed through.

Hamilton cheers behind Ferraris

Lewis Hamilton during the British GP: he led a race for the first time of the season Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton did not start well. He was passed by Lando Norris early on, but then he opened mobile wing and passed his compatriot. Following the race, the Mercedes driver took advantage of Verstappen’s drop in performance, Sainz’s mistakes and Leclerc’s difficulties with the car to pile up fast laps until he took the lead with the Ferraris’ pit stops on lap 26. Hamilton was encouraged by this. the prospects for the British GP at this point.

Sainz and Leclerc “free to fight”

With Hamilton in the lead but not yet pitted, Ferrari said via radio that Sainz and Leclerc were “free to fight”. The reality was not quite like that: on lap 31, Carlos Sainz took his foot and allowed Charles Leclerc to pass. Three laps later, Hamilton stopped to change tires and was overtaken by the two Ferraris after a longer-than-expected stop.

Safety car to change everything

Esteban Ocon and Max Verstappen fought a fierce duel for eighth place, until the Frenchman’s Alpine lost performance. Ocon tried to drive the car into the pit lane, but it stopped on the straight and had to be pulled out. The safety car was triggered on lap 39 of 52. In the act, Sainz, Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez went to the pits to put on soft tyres, while Ferrari decided not to drive Leclerc. “This is going to be difficult,” the Monegasque said via radio. And it was.

At the restart, Sainz took the lead from Leclerc in an impeccable attack. In a double pass after the safety car, Sergio Perez took third place from Lewis Hamilton. The madness continued. On lap 46, Lewis Hamilton noticed space on the track when Perez tried to pass Leclerc and managed to double overtake the pair to provisionally take second position. In the sequence he ended up passing both, but Perez got the better and took second.

Further ahead, Hamilton took the third position from Leclec to close the podium.

Accident with Zhou and interruption

A serious accident in the same minute of the start of the GP generated a red flag and interrupted the race for 54 minutes just after Verstappen passed Sainz. Chinese Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo, which had started in ninth, rolled over in the first corner after touching George Russell’s Mercedes in an accident that involved four more cars. Zhou and Alexander Albon were sent to the medical center but are doing well, and Russell also had to withdraw from the race.