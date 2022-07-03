see 5 healthy menus and plan your diet

Even knowing what is healthy or not, many people can’t maintain good diet to lose weight. One of the reasons for this is the lack of planning and diet focus.
When we don’t think about our meals in advance, it increases the risk of eating things that, often on the menu, impair weight control. This is the typical case of the person who, in the afternoon snack, buys a coxinha at the bakery, because he forgot to take the yogurt and fruit to work. Or who orders a pizza for dinner because he didn’t take the chicken out of the freezer.
And where does the focus come in? Well, the same bakery where the coxinha is sold also has yogurt and fruit salad. But when we’re not fully focused on healthy eating, we take the first opportunity that comes our way to get off the diet. Of course, it’s okay to eat a coxinha sometimes. And then comes the focus to, after a break from the diet, return to the healthy menu for the rest of the week.
In Menus for Weight Loss, UOL subscribers weekly receive five exclusive menus and a shopping list of everything they will consume in the next seven days. This helps to plan meals and focus on good nutrition to lose weight in a healthy way. Check out this week’s five menus, prepared by nutritionist Victor Machado (who isn’t UOL subscriber can only see the Monday menu, subscribe to UOL here).
On Saturday and Sunday, repeat your favorite meals of the week—Wednesday breakfast, Friday lunch, etc.
As the proposal is to lose weight while eating what you like, you can eat something off the menu for one meal a week (it’s just one meal, not the whole day, ok?). The suggestion is to leave it to do this on Saturday or Sunday, when we have more social events. Just don’t overdo it. “Eat until you feel full, not to feel sick”, guides Machado.
If you’re just arriving and want to start the program at week 1, you can find the menus from the previous weeks here — but it’s okay to start the diet at week 9 or even mix this week’s menus with the ones from the previous ones.
Foods on the menu that do not have an indicated amount can be consumed freely, as they are natural, nutritious products that guarantee satiety —Machado explains here how this is important to lose weight. If you don’t like a certain food, you can eat another from the same group (change fish for chicken; broccoli for cauliflower or zucchini; strawberry for melon; potato for cassava, etc.) or opt for any other meal from the week.
Use vinegar, lemon, herbs, onion, garlic, pepper and salt to taste to season vegetables (raw and cooked), meats and fish.
If you have questions about the menus, send an email to [email protected], the UOL and nutritionist Victor Machado are ready to answer your question.
Subscriber UOL You can receive notice about the publication of weekly menus and food tips directly in your email, just subscribe to VivaBem’s newsletter.
Recipe of the week
This recipe is on Wednesday’s menu, but you can also include it in any other lunch or dinner of the week, in place of eggs or other sources of protein.
eggs in sauce
Medium difficulty
4 servings
20 min
see full recipe
Shopping list
This list is based on the average food consumption of a person looking to lose weight. The ideal is to check all the menus before going shopping and make adjustments according to your preference. Example: we recommend that you buy 1 eggplant and 1 zucchini, but if you don’t like eggplant, buy 2 zucchinis or other vegetable of your choice (chayote, peppers, green beans).
Avoid waste! If at the end of the week there’s food left in your fridge, you can repeat the meals they enter the following week or adapt the next week’s menu to include these products, as long as you make changes within the same group.
FRUITS
(You can exchange for fruits of your choice)
- 4 bananas
- 1 apple
- 2 boxes of strawberries
- 1/2 small avocado
- 3 bunches of grapes
- 2 peaches
- 1 slice of watermelon
- 1/2 small papaya
- 2 fresh plums
- 1 100% wholegrain açaí pulp (sugar free)
VEGETABLES, VEGETABLES, TUBERS ETC.
(You can change the foods for vegetables of your choice, as long as they are from the same group)
- 6 tomatoes (3 for this week’s recipe)
- 1 head of lettuce or arugula
- 1 bunch of spinach
- 1 bunch of endive
- 2 carrots
- 2 beets
- 2 zucchinis (1/2 for the week’s recipe)
- 200 g of green beans
- 1 bunch broccoli or cauliflower
- 2 chuchus
- 1 pepper
- 1 cucumber
- 3 little maniocs (to make a puree)
- 6 English potatoes (to make mashed and escondidinho)
PROTEINS
- 20 eggs (4 for the recipe of the week)
- 300 g chuck steak or soft thigh (to make mincemeat)
- 300 g ground beef (for sautéing)
- 1 chicken breast (to shred, make escondidinho and fillets)
- 4 tilapia, hake or other fish of your choice
- 1 can of tuna
DAIRY
- 1 pot of ricotta cream
- 1 pot of plain, unsweetened yogurt
- 2 glasses of milk
- 1/2 white cheese
- 1 portion of butter
- 150 g of mozzarella
GRAINS, FLOUR AND OTHERS
(Make sure you don’t already have these items in your pantry before you buy them)
- 1 package of whole wheat pasta
- 1 packet of shredded coconut
- 1 packet of chickpeas or lentils
- 4 slices of grain bread (for the recipe of the week)
- 1 packet of peas (for the recipe of the week)
- 50 g of sunflower seeds
Products you’ll need this week, but have already purchased in previous weeks (only repurchase if they run out):
- olive oil
- bean
- brown rice
- 7 grain rice
- oat
- cashews
- almonds
- mix of nuts (from Pará, almonds, cashews, walnuts, etc.)
- sizzle
- granola
- bitter chocolate
- cocoa powder
- whole grain bread
- wholemeal toast
- 100% fruit jelly
- flour for corn couscous
- flour for tapioca
- peanut butter
Note: The shopping list does not contain ingredients that are used as a seasoning (onion, garlic, salt, pepper, parsley and other herbs); buy them as per your preference.