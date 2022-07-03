See the dollar and stock exchange quotes this Friday – 01/07/2022 – Mercado

The PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) that establishes a state of emergency to expand and create new social assistance, approved by the Senate this Thursday (30), is an electoral measure that can have positive effects in the short term, but in the long term. should worsen the fiscal scenario, assess analysts.

The news of the approval worsened the mood of the markets this Friday (1st), already shaken by fears of a strong global slowdown.

The spot commercial dollar rose 1.72%, quoted at R$5.3220, the highest value since February 4th. During the morning, the currency jumped 2.04%, when it touched the maximum of the day, of R$ 5.3390.

Investors redoubled caution due to the feeling that the election race will increase fiscal risk. “The market is reading it as a measure to try to get votes in the elections”, says Fernanda Consorte, chief economist at Banco Ourinvest.

The analyst says that Brazil has created an additional domestic risk by putting in place a PEC that increases government spending, which adds to the fear of a global recession, which drives the market. The sentiment was reinforced on Friday by the lower-than-expected result of the index that tracks industrial activity in the United States.

The general movement of investors looking for safety led the dollar to gain value over almost all currencies of emerging economy countries this Friday. The real was among the four most depreciated, considering 24 currencies monitored by Bloomberg.

Increasing public spending in this scenario means putting Brazil in a vulnerable situation to deal with the world slowdown in 2023, as one of the consequences of the global crisis tends to be a drop in revenue, says Nicola Tingas, chief economist at Acrefi (association of credit and financial companies).

If, on the one hand, the country will have less cash, on the other hand, it will need to spend more on the payment of interest on the public debt, emphasizes the economist.

“The stimuli created by the PEC will end this year, but the inflationary pressure they generate will take longer to decrease, forcing the Central Bank to keep interest rates high for longer”, comments Tingas.

Otto Nogami, from Insper, also highlights the negative effects on inflation, expenditure and public debt.

“It compromises fiscal policy, and goes against the grain of the Central Bank, which may raise the basic interest rate even more. The combination of these factors will negatively impact economic growth, further compromising prospects for the future.”

Sergio Vale, chief economist at MB Associados, considers that the government’s approach has only worsened the fiscal scenario, with consequences of exchange rate depreciation, which worsens inflation.

“There is a short-term effect for the poorest population, certainly, but in terms of impact on the economy, growth this year does not change, due to the worsening that leads to other indicators. Using the entire arsenal of measures for an electoral issue greatly worsens the scenario for 2023. A scenario of difficult economic policy management is being built”, he evaluates.

For economist André Braz, coordinator of price indices at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), it is still difficult to know the final effect, given the high number of uncertainties, with the Ukrainian War, the evolution of new cases of Covid-19 and the election in Brazil.

“PEC focused on things that are to contain the advance of inflation, but gasoline, for example, is a luxury item, which contributes to the middle class. We should expect a reduction in prices in the short term, but then the balance comes back. clearly a measure for the government, but monetary policy itself sees that it is not lasting.”

He points out that next year it will be necessary to run after repressed inflation, only postponing the current problem. “It’s complicated to operate in this world, where we don’t know what the impact on fiscal policy will be in the long run.”

Bernard Appy, from the Fiscal Citizenship Center, recalls that most economists understand that the best policy for the current moment, with rising prices and their impact on low-income families, is to expand income transfers.

“The problem is that the government initially focused on measures to reduce fuel prices, from there came the PEC and it is necessary to look at the fiscal impact of the whole.”

“The second problem is the form: it was decided to make an amendment clearly breaking the spending ceiling and opening the way for it to be done again in the future. Thirdly, it is true that this year will have some fiscal slack, due to revenue, but a good part of the PEC measures should not be temporary. It is very difficult to say that the income transfer will be reduced in the future — it is like saying that the toothpaste will be put back in the tube”, he evaluates.

Stock market reacts at the end of the day and avoids 5th weekly fall

In the domestic stock market, the Brazilian Stock Exchange followed a recovery movement abroad caused by investors looking for excessively undervalued stocks.

At the end of the day with a gain of 0.42%, the Ibovespa advanced to 98,953 points, closing the week with a gain of 0.29%.

The slight recovery after three daily declines avoided the fifth consecutive week of lows in the stock market’s benchmark. In the accumulated this year, however, the Ibovespa falls 5.60%.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, the Ibovespa sank 17.88%. This was the worst result since the 36.86% dip at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

With a monthly drop of 11.5%, the Ibovespa also had its worst month in June since the fall of 29.9% in March 2020. In the first half, the low was 5.99%.

Nicolas Borsoi, chief economist at Nova Futura, described the semester ended the day before as “brutal for the markets” and highlighted the prospect of a global recession as a determining factor for the rise in the exchange rate. “The climate is really risk-averse,” he commented.

In the United States, the S&P 500 ended the day with a gain of 1.06%. The recovery session came, however, after the New York Stock Exchange benchmark plunged 21% in the first half, the deepest dive since 1970.

Analysts point to global inflation as the main villain of investments this year. The rise in prices was caused by the disruption of supply chains during the pandemic combined with the stimulus measures adopted by the largest economies on the planet.

The Ukrainian War exacerbated the supply problem because it restricted the global availability of grain and oil.

To face the highest inflation in four decades, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the American central bank) has been accelerating the escalation of interest in the country, increasing fears that this credit crunch could cause recession in the country, harming the entire world economy.

Although still insufficient to curb inflation, the credit restriction designed by the Fed’s tightening began to be observed with even more concern after this week’s economic data showed a lower-than-expected performance.

“It’s difficult to list which economic data did the most damage to the growth prospects in the United States”, commented Alex Lima, chief strategist at Guide Investimentos, highlighting the 0.1% drop in construction sector spending.

“All showed deterioration in activity. Nothing out of the standard deviation, but clearly pointing to a slowdown, especially the construction data, which anticipates real estate activity,” he said.