see the most read news of the week

The highlight of the week was the news that the BB Security (BBSE3) approved the allocation of 80% of net income for the first half of 2022 to the payment of dividends to shareholders.

Then, also on the coveted theme of earnings, the B3 (B3SA3) announced that it has updated the value per share of the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) and dividends announced last week.

already the EC Hectare (HCTR11), managed by Hectare Capital, released last Friday (24) the fund’s biggest results. The manager spoke about a specific question from investors and said that she keeps the risks raised under control.

Good news for shareholders of Hey (OIBR3) is that the judicial administrator Wald Advogados presented the final report on the general picture of creditors of company to Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, of the 7th Business Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

Finally, another piece of news moved the week: the TC (TRAD3) is under investigation for alleged manipulation of share prices, with investigation already being carried out by the CVM and BSM, self-regulatory entities of the capital markets.

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) will distribute 80% of the profit for the 1st half of 2022 in dividends

THE BB Security (BBSE3) announced this Monday (27) that the company’s board of directors has approved the allocation of 80% of net income for the first half of 2022 (1st half of 22) to payment of dividends to shareholders.

The values ​​to be distributed by BB Seguridade sharepayment date and cut-off date will be informed after the release of the results for the second quarter of 2022, scheduled for August 8th.

In addition, the company announced that, together with Banco do Brasil (BBAS3), it created the Broto digital platform, with participation focused on the agribusiness production chain. The companies signed an agreement with BB Mapfre to form a partnership to conduct

B3 (B3SA3) updates millionaire dividends per share; see readjustment

THE B3 (B3SA3) announced this Tuesday (28) the payment amount of Interest on Own Capital (JCP) and dividends to be paid to its shareholders, initially disclosed last Thursday (23).

The value of dividends per share rose from R$0.069 to R$0.0698. Already the increase in B3’s JCP went from R$0.0606 to R$0.0609 per share.

You B3 dividendsas well as JCP, will be paid on July 8, 2022.

Only investors with B3 shares on June 28, 2022 will be able to receive the proceeds. As of June 29, shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

HCTR11: with even higher results, manager explains portfolio risk

The Real Estate Investment Fund EC Hectare (HCTR11), managed by Hectare Capital, released this Friday (24) the results of the fund. The manager commented on the growth of the fund’s income, also explaining that all certificates of real estate receivables (CRIs) in its portfolio are in good standing and with risk under control.

The manager used its management report to explain an important point to investors, who questioned whether the CRI with a Monthly Flow Ratio lower than 100% means default on the operation. THE HCTR11 management said categorically that there is no direct relationship.

In her explanation, the manager comments that the Monthly Flow Ratio lower than the minimum established is just an indicator for the securitization company to alert the company (project developer) of the need to provide funds in the next month to cover the non-compliance.

Oi (OIBR3): Judicial recovery administrator must deliver final report today

The judicial administrator Wald Advogados must present this Monday (27) the final report of the general picture of creditors of the Hey (OIBR3) to Judge Fernando Cesar Ferreira Viana, of the 7th Business Court of the State of Rio de Janeiro. The date of the final report of the judicial reorganization process was established by the judge, after the extension of the 60-day period for the delivery of documents.

After the judge receives the general picture of Oi’s creditors, Viana will probably open the case to the Public Ministry of Rio, who will give an opinion. Although there is still no deadline for the final sentence.

In an interview with the website teletimethe lawyer and partner of the Wald office, Adriana Conrado Zamponi, said that she will deliver the documents this Monday, but that it will depend on the judge if the end of Oi’s judicial recovery process will be now or not.

TC (TRAD3) is investigated for market manipulation, says column; shares fall 22%

O TC (TRAD3) is under investigation for alleged stock quote manipulation. The investigation is being carried out by the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) and by BSM, both self-regulatory entities of the capital markets. The information was revealed by columnist Lauro Jardim, from the newspaper O Globo, this Thursday (30).

It is worth remembering that the research on CT was not officially communicated by either entity.

After the news was published, the TC shares are traded at around R$5.12 on the stock exchange today – a quotation that represents a 22% drop on the intraday.