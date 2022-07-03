see who can have it and how to apply

Electricity bill with 65% discount. In the case of indigenous people, the discount can be up to 100%. See who can get the discount and how to apply

Among so many economic issues making life difficult for many people, there are increases in food, cooking gas and electricity. In the case of the electricity bill, the increases are more and more frequent, and it may be that you are having difficulties paying your bill. The good news is that there is a way to get a discount of up to 65% off your home energy bill! So, want to know more? Check it out below.

Thus, according to the government, the initiative has the capacity to serve around 244,000 households in Rio Grande do Norte. However, only for people registered with the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico), and that the government did not benefit from the Social Electricity Tariff (TSEE).

In addition, apart from the possibility of a 65% discount on the electricity bill, in the case of quilombola or indigenous families, the discount must be greater. That is, it can reach up to 100% of the energy bill. Thus, at the moment, the program benefits around 374 thousand families in Rio Grande do Norte. But there is still room for inscriptions.

It is worth mentioning that, in 2022 alone, according to Neoenergia Cosern, more than 36,000 low-income families will receive the Social Tariff benefit. However, many people stop looking for the program because they do not know what the requirements are. Today, to be entitled to the benefit, the family income must not exceed half a minimum wage, currently at R$ 606. The maintenance of registration in CadÚnico must also be up to date.

Finally, for those interested in receiving the discount benefit on the electricity bill, the family representative must update the members’ data at the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS), have the Social Identification Number (NIS) and , then ask a dealer (Neoenergia Cosern) to join the program. You can also ask questions via WhatsApp (84) 3215-6001.

