Sensitive predicts death of famous gossip who will shock Brazil

A real bombshell is being predicted by Lene Sensitiva.

In fact, it would be another tragedy to shake the world of the famous. This because Sensitive Lene ended up shocking his followers with a bombastic prediction last Friday (01) about the death of a famous gossip.

It turns out that the sensitive revealed that the country will be surprised by the loss of a journalist, from the world of gossip, where she intrigued internet users with the macabre prediction warning of yet another tragedy.

“Journalism from the world of gossip will have a big loss, it will shock Brazil”, published Lene sensitive without giving further information.

It is a fact that death will come for everyone, but we are never prepared for a loss like this and that’s why these types of predictions tend to shock everyone.

Through comments, followers of Lene echoed her warning, which in advance is making everyone aware of the possible loss of a famous gossip.

“God in Heaven” commented a follower. “Is it who I’m thinking…”was startled another. “May God bless our journalism, you are warned beforehand”declared another user. “God have Mercy Lene Falaou tá Falado”, wrote one more.

HOW ARE FORECASTS MADE?

Recently, an internet user ended up revealing how the forecasting process is carried out. Lene sensitive.

“People @lenesensitiva have ethics. Never will she say who she is. Anyone who follows her here knows very well that she would never give names. She talks only about the fact. She leaves a record with a friend of the news with her name, but in secrecy. And after the prediction is confirmed, it shows.”said the follower.

“But details, she still tries to warn the person to try to change fate. Those who listen to it get rid of it, those who don’t listen are screwed. She tries, right, smart is who trusts her. Hello Journalists, look at your direct there and see if this prediction is not for you, because Lene often uses the person’s direct. Keep an eye out there! You can get rid of something. Listen to her, because 99.9999% of the cases, she gets it right, huh?!”fired the netizen.