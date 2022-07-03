Sergio Paulo Rouanet, creator of the law, dies at 88 – 07/03/2022 – Illustrated

Sergio Paulo Rouanet, an intellectual with a vast career who created the law that took his surname during his time in the Collor government as Secretary of Culture, died this Sunday at the age of 88.

The carioca has been a career diplomat since the 1950s, having been ambassador to Denmark, consul general in Zurich, Switzerland, and held posts at the United Nations, the Organization of American States and department heads at Itamaraty, in Brasília, before joining the federal government.

In 1991, the professor was invited by Fernando Collor de Mello to occupy the National Secretariat of Culture, which had the status of ministry at the time, a position he held until the following year. Then he resumed activities in embassies in Germany and the Czech Republic.

Graduated in legal and social sciences, the professor and essayist held a doctorate in political science and taught at the Rio Branco Institute. He also held, for 30 years, chair number 13 at the Brazilian Academy of Letters.

The intellectual’s brief passage through the government was marked by one of the most significant changes in the Brazilian cultural scene, the creation of the Rouanet Law, which was born from the National Program for Supporting Culture and served as a financial stimulus for carrying out artistic projects in Brazil.

The rule underwent extensive reform during the Bolsonaro government, when it ceased to bear the name of its creator and began, for example, to limit the fees of artists who use it to R$3,000.

Among his books are “Mal-Estar na Modernidade”, a reflection on the Enlightenment, a theme in which he specialized throughout his academic training, and the volumes of literary criticism “Laughter and Melancholy” and “The Ten Friends of Freud”. .

Rouanet also acted in the press in a column in Jornal do Brasil and in collaborations in the now extinct Mais! Sheet. He is survived by three children and his wife, the sociologist Barbara Freitag.