Sergio Paulo Rouanet, diplomat author of the law that benefits culture in Brazil, dies in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Died this Sunday (3), in Rio de Janeiro, at the age of 88, diplomat and former Minister of Culture Sergio Paulo Rouanet, author of the Law of Incentive to Culture in Brazil. He is survived by his wife, the German philosopher Barbara Freitag, and three children – Marcelo, Luiz Paulo and Adriana.

The information was confirmed by the Rouanet Institute, founded by him and his wife, Barbara Freitag. According to the institution, he was a victim of the advance of Parkinson’s syndrome.

“It is with great regret and sadness that we inform you of the death of Ambassador and intellectual Sergio Paulo Rouanet, this morning of July 3rd. Rouanet fought against Parkinson’s, but dedicated himself until the end of his life to the defense of culture, freedom expression, reason, and human rights. The Institute will carry and expand its great legacy for future generations”, read the note from the institute.

“Brazilian diplomat, philosopher, university professor, translator and essayist”. This is how the creator of the Brazilian tax incentives law for culture is described, which for 27 years bore his name. The Rouanet Law was created by him during the government of Fernando Collor (1990 to 1992), in which he held the Secretary of Culture of the Presidency of the Republic, a position equivalent to that of Minister of State.

Created in 1991, the Culture Incentive Law authorizes producers to seek private investment to finance cultural initiatives. In exchange, companies can deduct a portion of the amount invested in Income Tax.

In the 2018 election campaign, then-presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro defended changes in the law, stating that “no one is against culture”, but that the Rouanet Law would have to be “revised” if he were elected. And so he did.

In April 2019, the Rouanet Law was changed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro – it was renamed the Culture Incentive Law and suffered a drastic cut in the fundraising limit – from R$60 million to just R$1 million per project.

Rouanet also worked as a cultural journalist. His debut was in Jornal do Brasil, writing a weekly article for the column “They thought for us”. As of November 1996, she became a columnist for the Ideias section of the same newspaper. In recent years, Rouanet was also a columnist for the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.