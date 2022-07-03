serious accident with Zhou interrupts race; Look

A serious accident in the same minute of the start of the British Formula 1 GP generated a red flag and interrupted the race for 54 minutes at the Silverstone circuit shortly after Max Verstappen (Red Bull) overtook pole position Carlos Sainz (Ferrari). Chinese Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo flipped in the first corner after touching George Russell’s Mercedes.

Among the drivers involved in the crash were, in addition to Russell, Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Alexander Albon (Williams). Russell got out of the car running to see what had happened, creating moments of tension over Zhou’s state.

Guanyu Zhou’s Alfa Romeo, who started in ninth place, stopped upside down and it took time to extract him from the car. According to the team, he was fine and conscious, but would be taken by stretcher to the ambulance and hospital as a precaution, as was Alexander Albon. In addition to them, George Russell also left the proof. As is protocol, the official broadcast did not show footage of the accident while Zhou’s painting still inspired concern.

After attending to Zhou, it was possible to see the seriousness of the accident: Pierre Gasly tried to overtake the gap between the Chinese and George Russell, but ended up touching the Mercedes. On impact, Russell crashed into Zhou’s car and spun across the track, while the Alfa Romeo flipped and skidded, generating sparks and smoke.

The car went over the tire barrier and stopped at the edge of the grid, very close to the stands and the concentration of the public.

Following a crash at the start of the British Grand Prix, Zhou Guanyu is conscious and now at the circuit’s medical center to undergo evaluation. #BritishGP — Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN (@alfaromeoorlen) July 3, 2022

At the start of the race, in addition to Verstappen leading, Hamilton took third position and Leclerc went from third to fourth. This start was canceled and the drivers resumed their qualifying training positions at the new start, after 54 minutes.

Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Image: ANP via Getty Images