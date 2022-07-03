Ship sinking in Hong Kong leaves 27 missing | World

The sinking of a vessel with 30 crew in the sea off Hong Kong left 27 missing on Saturday (2), according to Reuters.
The cause of the accident, which split the vessel in two parts, would have been the passage of Tropical Storm Chaba through the region.
The vessel broke up, leaving 27 missing at sea off Hong Kong — Photo: Hong Kong Government Flying Service/Handout via REUTERS
Three crew members were rescued by a helicopter, and the search for the missing continues within a radius of 300 kilometers, according to local government information.
On Thursday (30), local authorities raised the level of storm alert, as Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Hong Kong to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the region’s transfer of British power to the People’s Republic of China.
Shipwreck leaves people missing in China Sea
Since then the storm has affected public transport and heavy rains and winds have closed businesses.
Storm Chaba is expected to hit the Chinese province of Guandong this Saturday (2).
