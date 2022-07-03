Son of Goiás governor Ronaldo Caiado dies

Died this Sunday (3) the son of governor Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, at the age of 40. The cause of death has not yet been released. Ronaldo was the son of the governor and his ex-wife Thelma Gomes. The governor was attending a mass at the Basilica Sanctuary of the Divino Pai Eterno, in Trindade (GO), and left in a hurry before the end of the ceremony with the first lady, Gracinha Caiado.

“It is with deep regret that we communicate the death of Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, son of Governor Ronaldo Caiado and Thelma Gomes. He died this Sunday, aged 40. The bereaved family asks everyone for prayers to face this moment of immense pain”, says the note released by the government. Caiado has three other daughters.

The solemn mass was attended by other authorities, such as the mayor of Goiânia, Rogério Cruz (Republicans), who released a note of sorrow for the death of Caiado Filho.

“Few news can be as sad as the death of a young person, who had a long and enriching career ahead of him. This Sunday morning, we were unfortunately surprised by the unfortunate news that Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, baptized with the same name of his father, left us. The departure leaves us with an immense void, although we know that the happy memories will last forever. They are also what comfort us in the most difficult moments”, said Cruz.