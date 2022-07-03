Son of Governor Ronaldo Caiado dies in Goiás | Goiás

The son of Governor Ronaldo Caiado (UB), Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, 40, died this Sunday morning (3) in Goiás. He was the son of the politician with his first wife, Thelma Gomes. There is still no information about the cause.
The governor received the information of his son’s death while he was with his wife, Gracinha Caiado, in one of the closing masses of the Festa do Divino Pai Eterno in Trindade.
The state government press office released a note lamenting the death of the governor’s son.
“It is with deep regret that we communicate the death of Ronaldo Ramos Caiado Filho, son of Governor Ronaldo Caiado and Thelma Gomes. He died this Sunday (07/03), at age 40. The bereaved family asks everyone for prayers to face this moment of immense pain”.
Ronaldo Caiado rushes out of mass in Trindade after receiving news of his son’s death – Photo: Diomício Gomes/O Popular
Caiado attended the 5:45 am mass and then met with priests from Trindade. Afterwards, he attended the 8am celebration, but left before the end. Ronaldo Caiado Filho’s death happened on the same day as his sister Maria Caiado’s birthday.
In a note, the mayor of Goiânia Rogério Cruz (Republicans) lamented the death of the governor’s son.
“Few news can be as sad as the death of a young person, who had a long and enriching career ahead of him. The departure leaves us with an immense void, although we know that the happy memories will last forever. They are also the ones who comfort us in the most difficult moments,” he wrote.
The Prefecture of Aparecida de Goiânia also released a message of mourning. “On behalf of the population of Aparecida, my wife Sulnara Santana and I leave here our feelings and condolences to Governor Ronaldo Caiado, to Mrs Thelma Gomes, mother of Ronaldo Caiado Filho, and to the whole family for the loss of their dear son”, says the statement signed by Mayor Vilmar Mariano.
