Sônia Abrão comments on the case involving Claudia Raia and Marisa Monte and shoots: “Unfortunate”

The situation between Claudia Raia, Marisa Monte and Alexandre Frota continues to yield. After the deputy spoke out disapproving of the attitude and Claudia appeared on social media apologizing to the singer, it was the presenter’s turn Sonia Abram give your opinion on the matter.

The commander of A Tarde é Sua commented on the case in her latest program, broadcast on Friday (1). Indignantly, the journalist criticized the actress’ attitude: “She fell for nonsense, I found the statement extremely unfortunate. When she says ‘I wasn’t the only one. Marisa Monte even lost her virginity to him’, I mean, this is an invasion of privacy, this is an invasion of female intimacy”thinks.

She continues the matter, stating that the case was an exposure and was direct in saying what she thought: “That really is exposing a woman, and it wasn’t cool at all. Wow, I can’t believe Claudia Raia is saying something like that about another artist”said.

Sonia still finished, showing herself shocked by the situation: ‘How impolite, to say the least.’ But in reality it is extremely invasive, Marisa Monte was never one to talk about it, I remember her having spoken only once, more than once, with Frota. Not necessarily this virginity thing, this whole thing. That’s all, it was never a relevant fact in her life.”.