‘Suddenly, we gained a quality reinforcement’

Flamengo: Dorival Jr. gave a press conference after the 2-1 triumph over Santos, this Saturday (2), for the Brasileirão

After 2-1 victory over Santos, this Saturday (2), for the Brazilian Championshipthe technician of Flamengo, Dorival Jr.filled the young steering wheel Victor Hugo of praise.

The 18-year-old boy, who is a child of the red-black base, started the match at Vila Belmiro and, according to the coach, “seemed like a veteran on the field”, such is his resourcefulness.

Asked if the athlete could serve as an immediate replacement for Andreas Pereirawho left Gávea and returned to Manchester UnitedDorival nodded in a positive way.

“Look, I hope (that he can replace Andreas at the height). If he repeats what he did today… He had an excellent match, balanced, he looked like a veteran on the field, knowing what he was doing with the ball, positioning himself very well , playing in a simple and efficient way”, he extolled.

“When he rotated, he started with great safety on top of the opposing last line. He had excellent behavior, and this shows the effectiveness of the club’s base work, how these boys arrive prepared for the top team”, he continued.

“He is another pleasant surprise. He had already participated in some moments of the team. Suddenly, we found in this role a player of great quality, who can give us feedback”, he added.

Dorival also revealed the reason for having removed Victor Hugo in the 2nd half, putting the midfielder arrascaeta in your place.

“In the 2nd half, Victor Hugo felt a little, had cramps and asked to be substituted. But he played a very good match. Suddenly, we got a great kid”, he concluded.

This was only the midfielder’s 6th match for the professional team of Rubro-Negro in the current season.

In recent years, he was one of the highlights of Flamengo’s under-17 and under-20 teams.