Survey in SP: Bolsonaro has 39.7%; and Lula, 36.4%, says Instituto Paran – Politics

The Instituto Paran Pesquisas pointed out, in a survey released this Sunday (3/7), that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and former President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) are technically tied in So Paulo. Bolsonaro has 39.7%, against 36.4% for Lula. The survey’s 2.3-point margin of error, however, puts them on a similar level.

Ciro Gomes (PDT) third place, with 7.7%. Behind comes Simone Tebet (MDB), with 1.7%.

The other pre-candidates for president (confirmation of the candidacy depends on party conventions) scored with less than 1% in the stimulated vote intention – presenting to those surveyed a list with the names that are in the electoral dispute.





According to the survey, Bolsonaro has been showing significant growth in voting intentions in the state of So Paulo, while Lula has small upward swings.

Paran Pesquisa also published the rejection of the candidates. In this scenario, Bolsonaro is also in first place, with 50.5%.

Lula is right behind, with 49.2% of those surveyed who would not vote for him ‘no way’.

Bolsonaro government assessment

Although he is ahead in the Paran Pesquisa survey in terms of stimulated voting intentions, the president does not have the same performance when it comes to evaluating the government.

The survey was carried out between June 27th and 30th, with 1,820 voters in 77 municipalities in the state of So Paulo and registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-03362/2022.

According to Paran Pesquisa, the methodology used guarantees a confidence level of 95% for an estimated margin of error of 2.3 points for the overall results.