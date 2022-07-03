Taron Egerton Confirms Talks With Kevin Feige And Marvel Executives To Be The MCU’s Wolverine

+



Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman (Photo: Instagram reproduction and disclosure)

The ‘Wandavision’ series and the ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ movie ended up putting the ‘X-Men’ mutants inside the Marvel Cinematic (and TV) Universe after Fox, responsible for the adventures of Professor Xavier and company, was acquired by Disney, owner of Marvel Studios.

Actor Taron Egerton and the hero Wolverine (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Therefore, it remains to be seen who will play Wolverine, a character loved by fans and who was played by Hugh Jackman who, as far as we know, retired from the role. The actor who was ready and has been insistently ready to inherit the adamantium claws is Taron Egerton, who has hinted that, at least verbally, he is close to becoming the wolverine performer.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in nine films (Photo: Instagram)

According to the New York Times, Taron not only expressed interest but also met with studio executives, including Marvel president Kevin Feige. “I would be excited, but also apprehensive, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I wonder if it would be too difficult for someone else to do it,” the actor said of taking on the role. “But I hope that if it happens, they’ll give me a chance,” he added.

Actor Taron Egerton in a scene from Rocketman (2019) (Photo: Disclosure)

According to comic book mythology, Taron would be closer to the character’s phenotype, as he is 13 centimeters shorter than Hugh Jackman, approaching the character’s stocky look in the comics. Interestingly, he also has musical incursions just like his possible predecessor in the role, having even played – and sung – Elton John in the biopic Rocket Man.

Taron Egerton in a scene from Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017) (Photo: Playback)

Egerton, who stars in the action franchise ‘Kingsman’, adopted a tactic of public insistence to get to live an MCU character. Tom Holland, who is now the Spider-Man of Marvel movies, posted more and more videos showing stunts and his talent for living the arachnid in the movies. And, look, it worked really well. Maybe also paste with Taron Egerton. See you

