The 6 foods that will solve the lack of potassium in your body

You have probably heard that eating foods that are high in potassium are good for fighting cramps and strengthening your muscles. This is true because this mineral helps to reduce muscle tension, collaborating in the reduction, not only of cramps and muscle strengthening, but also in the improvement of headaches.

It is the third most abundant mineral in the human body, it is popularly known to assist in the functioning of muscles, but the benefits of this mineral are diverse.

It is important for cardiovascular health, helping to stabilize blood pressure, as well as benefiting metabolism in general. This is because potassium influences the elimination of excess sodium present in the cells, causing it to be expelled through the urine.

Another important function of this mineral is to help with muscle contraction, which ends up benefiting the heartbeat, since the heart is also a muscle. In addition, potassium strengthens bones and teeth, because it neutralizes the action of some acids such as oxalic and phytates.

Therefore, it is an important mineral for metabolism, as it is a nervous system strengthener that can be found in various foods.

Foods that fight potassium deficiency

1- Seeds and oilseeds: they are sources with high concentrations of potassium, such as almonds, Brazil nuts, or cashews, hazelnuts and walnuts, which in addition to potassium have good doses of vitamins, fibers and antioxidants.

2- Avocado: according to a study done by a group of IFSC researchers, it was found that avocados have about 4 times more potassium than bananas. This fruit can reduce the chances of cancer and also lower cholesterol and regulate blood pressure, not to mention that it is rich in vitamins, other minerals, fiber and protein.

3- Trout type fish: it is found abundantly in current waters free of pollution, it is a type of fish rich in potassium, omega 3, in addition to calcium, zinc, iodine and phosphorus, that is, it strengthens the body preventing the onset of diseases.

4- Beet: in addition to its famous vitamins A, C and the B complex, beets have good amounts of potassium, which is why they are an important vegetable to put on your plate.

5- Dried fruits: in addition to antioxidant compounds, dried fruits such as apricots, raisins and dates are good examples rich in potassium.

6- Shimeji mushrooms: this type of mushroom has a stronger flavor, but is quite quick to cook, just a little butter or oil. It has good levels of potassium, magnesium, vitamin B3, among others.

Potassium is an extremely important mineral, when its stores are low, the individual can present a series of problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, adrenal gland disorders or use of diuretics, in addition to muscle weakness and cramps. In more severe cases, paralysis or changes in heart rate may occur.