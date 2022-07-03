The price of a liter of milk is now almost R$10. understand the reason

One of the most consumed foods by Brazilians, milk is starting to weigh on consumers’ pockets. This is because it is already possible to find the 1 liter product for more than R$7, while in some establishments in more expensive areas, this value reaches almost R$10.

According to the latest survey of the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), long-life milk accumulates a high of 29.28% in the last 12 months – and of 28.03 % only in 2022.

The price of milk is on the rise due to limited supply. With the winter and the drier climate, the amount of pasture drops and, therefore, the feeding of the herd is affected, leading to a drop in production”, reveals Natália Grigol, a researcher in the milk area at the Center for Advanced Studies in Economics, from the University of São Paulo.

The study also points out that feed, mineral supplements, fertilizers and fuel have increased in the last three years, which has generated an increase in the operational cost of the milk producer.

off season

The off-season period should continue until mid-September, when spring rains are expected to return. However, this does not mean that the greater offer of the dairy product will bring relief to the consumer’s pocket.









